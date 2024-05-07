"Swayman is a goalie god": Boston Bruins fans elated with goalie's performance after beating Florida Panthers in Game 1 

Jeremy Swayman showed off his goaltending skills once again in a remarkable way, giving Boston Bruins fans even more reason to believe in him. With 38 saves, Swayman led the Boston Bruins to a commanding 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Despite a lone goal by Matthew Tkachuk, courtesy of a turnover in the second period, Swayman's overall performance left little room for doubt. It marks the fourth time in seven playoff outings that Swayman has allowed a single goal.

X erupted with excitement and praise for Jeremy Swayman following his performance in the Game 1 win, with one fan reacting:

"Swayman is a goalie god!!"

Another fan commented about Swayman being in the starting lineup:

"Swayman should start every single game for the rest of the season"

Other fans reacted to the Boston Bruins' win:

"What a response after that 7 game series! Worked so hard for that as a unit! Swayman is a beast and ruthless at the other end! Here we go!!!" one fan said.

"Great Effort Bruins !!!!" one fan reacted

"Keep this up and kick the Panthers out" one fan commented

Panthers fans also praised the Boston Bruins' performance in the game:

"I’m a Panthers fan but I appreciate a good play and a good game regardless of which team I like. Boston played absolutely wonderful! Swayman is unbelievably hot!Well done Bruins!" one fan said

"Swayman is built different." another fan commented

With Game 2 of the best-of-7 series looming on Wednesday, Boston Bruins fans can be rest assured knowing that Swayman is a near lock to start once again, boasting an impressive 5-2 record, accompanied by a stellar 1.42 GAA and a remarkable .955 save percentage in the postseason.

Contributions from Mason Lohrei and Justin Brazeau, who both scored their first career Stanley Cup playoff goals, added to the Bruins' offensive performance.

At the opposing end, Sergei Bobrovsky's 24 saves couldn't stem the tide for the Panthers, who had entered the matchup as the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division.

The win follows the Boston Bruins' tough 2-1 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 at the end of the first round, while Florida hadn’t played since beating the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 29 in five games.

Boston Bruins dominant over the Florida Panthers from the start of Round 2

Matthew Tkachuk broke the deadlock for the Panthers at 11:45 of the second period, firing a precise shot blocker side from the top of the right circle. However, the Bruins responded swiftly, as Morgan Geekie leveled the scores just over a minute later, capitalizing on a rebound at the edge of the crease.

Mason Lohrei gave Boston the lead at 16:17, executing a precise shot from the bottom of the left circle over Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder. Brandon Carlo increased the Bruins' lead to 3-1 at 19:39, connecting with a pass from Charlie Coyle across the ice before shooting on top of the right circle and scoring off the crossbar.

Brazeau widened the gap to 4-1 at 7:13 of the third period, with a backhand finish, before Jake DeBrusk sealed victory with an empty-net goal at 16:38.