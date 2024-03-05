T.J. Oshie injury update: Capitals veteran showing promising signs ahead of Blackhawks game

Washington Capitals veteran forward T.J. Oshie returned to the ice for practice after a non-contact injury. He is expected to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Oshie got injured when executing a backhand pass to teammate Dylan Strome during the team's 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He fell after the pass, halting the game as he struggled on the ice.

Both teams’ staff, including Victor Hedman from the Lightning, helped him off the ice and to the bench.

Oshie was forced to exit the game at the 11:54 mark of the third period, missing his 1,000th NHL game, a significant career milestone.

“I’ll be back. Thanks for the love caps fans. #NoBadDays," Oshiw tweeted after the game.

Oshie has also faced back issues last year that required medical attention. He missed 17 games this season.

The Capitals and their fans eagerly anticipate his return to complete his 1,000th game.

Capitals' coach and team reflect on T.J. Oshie’s injury

Washington head coach Spencer Carbery shared his thoughts on T.J. Oshie’s injury after their game against the Lightning:

“It’s fairly high. It’s never a good sign when you see a player leaving the ice like that.”

John Carlson, alternate captain of the Capitals, talked about Oshie’s impact on the team:

“I think we’re all worried about him in the moment. I think any time you want to do something better for the guy that goes down. It was a good effort from everybody to stay composed and keep pressing. Our forecheck got us a lot of the chances tonight, a lot of the zone time, a lot of the looks in goal.”

Blueliner Rasmus Sandin also gave his take on Oshie’s injury:

“It obviously sucks to lose players, but at some point, it happens to every team during the season.”

“At the same time, at the same time, other players are stepping up and playing really good hockey.”

Capitals next face Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. They rank fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 65 points, below the New York Islanders.