T.J. Oshie injury update: Insider reveals the status of Capitals' right wing

The NHL media portal reported on Monday that T.J. Oshie, the Washington Capitals' right wing, has been activated from injured reserve. This news follows a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

Tom Gulitti, a regional writer for NHL.com, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the positive development.

"T.J. Oshie (upper body) no longer listed on IR on the Capitals roster on the NHL media website," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Capitals' roster adjustment indicates that Oshie is set to make a return to the lineup on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The veteran forward's absence has been felt during the past seven games, but it seems he is ready to contribute once again to the team's efforts on the ice.

Providing further context on T.J. Oshie's performance this season, the update mentions that the 37-year-old forward has been a valuable asset for the Capitals.

In 38 appearances, he has notched an impressive 10 goals and 18 points. Oshie's well-rounded contributions extend beyond scoring, with 74 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, and 59 hits.

Despite T.J. Oshie's injury, the Capitals are making strong efforts for a playoff spot

With recent victories, the Washington Capitals' playoff aspirations have risen, and they now sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 79 points. However, their path to the playoffs remains difficult, as they must win more than 13 out of their remaining 20 games.

It was evident in a dominant 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Tom Wilson's consecutive goal-scoring streak, coupled with stellar goaltending from Charlie Lindgren, propelled the Capitals to victory.

Hendrix Lapierre, Michael Sgarbossa, and Sonny Milano also contributed to the scoring, putting the focus on the team's offensive depth.

With a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games, the Capitals have closed the gap to five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the division. Additionally, they are within striking distance of wild-card spots, with Tampa Bay and Detroit in their sights.

“When the deadline’s over, you know where you’re at and you know what we need to do to get into the playoffs. I think there’s a little bit more of an easier focus for everybody on where they kind of are right now," Defenseman John Carlson said.

Despite facing one of the NHL's toughest remaining schedules, the Capitals remain determined to secure crucial wins.