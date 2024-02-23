T.J. Oshie takes to social media after apparent injury forces exit vs Lightning

Washington Capitals veteran T.J. Oshie exited Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an apparent injury.

Late in the third period, Oshie tried to make a play by spinning the puck to Alex Ovechkin in the neutral zone. However, the move resulted in an apparent lower-body injury to the 37-year-old forward.

Oshie needed assistance to get to the locker room, and reports suggest he will be further evaluated on Friday. Since it was a non-contact injury, it's uncertain how much time he might miss.

Expand Tweet

Following the game, Oshie had a three-word message for the fans and thanked the Capitals faithful for their support:

"I’ll be back. Thanks for the love caps fans."

Expand Tweet

Before exiting the contest, Oshie notched up an assist in the Capitals' resounding 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

T.J. Oshie has been a key contributor for the Caps in their top line, alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. This season, the veteran has accumulated 18 points through 10 goals and eight assists.

Oshie has been with the Caps for nine seasons since 2015, and is only four games shy of joining the 1,000 career games club.

T.J. Oshie and Caps beat Lightning to extend winning run

Washington Capitals v Tampa Bay Lightning

The Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to three games following their 5-3 away win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Connor McMichael netted two goals, while Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Rasmus Sandin and Anthony Mantha all had goal contributions for the Caps. Moreover, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson notched up two assists apiece on the night, while Alex Ovechkin also had a point in the contest.

Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for Washington. Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel, Nicolas Paul, and Tyler Motte were the scorers for the Lightning, who have now lost three in a row at home.

The Capitals moved to third place in the East wild card standings, five points behind the second-placed Tampa Bay Lightning. Washington will hope to continue with their winning run when they take on the Florida Panthers next on Saturday.