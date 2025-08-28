The Oshie family had a big day as the second youngest child in the family, and the only son, Campbell, started Kindergarten. However, their spirits were dampened by a Minneapolis school shooting incident on Wednesday.T.J. Oshie's wife, Lauren, shared her thoughts on the unfortunate incident.&quot;I just pyt my Kindergartener on the bus for his very first day of school only to get this news shortly after. My heart is completely shattered for these families,&quot; Lauren wrote on Instagram.Lauren Oshie's Instagram Story featuring the news about the school shooting (Source: Instagram @lauren.oshie)A 23-year-old man reportedly opened fire at the Annunciation Church, and at least two children died. Reports suggested that the Catholic school students attended mass when the attack occurred.Lauren and her family will look to regroup emotionally as Campbell continues his life as a kindergartener. Born in 2020, he is T.J. and Lauren's third child. Their first child, daughter Lyla, was born in 2014, and two years later, she was joined by her sister Leni. The three welcomed their youngest sibling, Lucy, in 2023.The start of Campbell's kindergarten journey is the latest major change in the Oshie household. It comes after the Capitals and Blues legend announced his retirement in June. He played in 1,010 NHL games, scoring 695 points, and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.T.J. Oshie grieved the loss of family's 'best friend'T.J. Oshie bid an emotional goodbye to a beloved member of his family, Charlie, their pet corgi, on Aug. 3. In an Instagram post, he shared heartwarming pictures of their time with their &quot;best friend.&quot; The first picture him and his wife, Lauren, alongside daughters Lyla and Leni with the Stanley Cup in 2018.&quot;Our family lost our best friend today. Charlie was the best boy you could ever ask for,&quot; T.J. wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren also shared a goodbye post and message for Charlie. He was an important figure throughout the years as T.J., Lauren and their kids navigated through his NHL journey.