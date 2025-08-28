  • home icon
  • NHL
  • T.J. Oshie's wife Lauren "completely shattered" over Minneapolis school shooting, on day of her son's first kindergarten class

T.J. Oshie's wife Lauren "completely shattered" over Minneapolis school shooting, on day of her son's first kindergarten class

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 28, 2025 15:42 GMT
T.J. and Lauren Oshie
T.J. and Lauren Oshie's son Campbell started school on Wednesday (image credit: instagram/lauren.oshie)

The Oshie family had a big day as the second youngest child in the family, and the only son, Campbell, started Kindergarten. However, their spirits were dampened by a Minneapolis school shooting incident on Wednesday.

Ad

T.J. Oshie's wife, Lauren, shared her thoughts on the unfortunate incident.

"I just pyt my Kindergartener on the bus for his very first day of school only to get this news shortly after. My heart is completely shattered for these families," Lauren wrote on Instagram.
Lauren Oshie&#039;s Instagram Story featuring the news about the school shooting (Source: Instagram @lauren.oshie)
Lauren Oshie's Instagram Story featuring the news about the school shooting (Source: Instagram @lauren.oshie)

A 23-year-old man reportedly opened fire at the Annunciation Church, and at least two children died. Reports suggested that the Catholic school students attended mass when the attack occurred.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lauren and her family will look to regroup emotionally as Campbell continues his life as a kindergartener. Born in 2020, he is T.J. and Lauren's third child. Their first child, daughter Lyla, was born in 2014, and two years later, she was joined by her sister Leni. The three welcomed their youngest sibling, Lucy, in 2023.

The start of Campbell's kindergarten journey is the latest major change in the Oshie household. It comes after the Capitals and Blues legend announced his retirement in June. He played in 1,010 NHL games, scoring 695 points, and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

Ad

T.J. Oshie grieved the loss of family's 'best friend'

T.J. Oshie bid an emotional goodbye to a beloved member of his family, Charlie, their pet corgi, on Aug. 3. In an Instagram post, he shared heartwarming pictures of their time with their "best friend." The first picture him and his wife, Lauren, alongside daughters Lyla and Leni with the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Ad
"Our family lost our best friend today. Charlie was the best boy you could ever ask for," T.J. wrote.

Lauren also shared a goodbye post and message for Charlie. He was an important figure throughout the years as T.J., Lauren and their kids navigated through his NHL journey.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications