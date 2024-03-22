T.J. Oshie shares how Alex Ovechkin calmed his horses after reaching 300-goal milestone

Washington Capitals player Alex Ovechkin congratulated and calmed teammate T.J. Oshie's horses after he scored his 300th career goal last month.

Oshie shared Ovechkin's comments during an appearance on The Drop podcast. After scoring his 300th NHL goal against Montreal on February 17th, an excited Oshie was brought back down to earth by his prolific teammate.

"I was like, that was 300. And he actually told me right after that when we were in the locker room, he's like, '300, babe.' And I'm like, 'Yeah babe.' And he's like, 'Congrats babe, 500 more to go,'" Oshie said.

Expand Tweet

Ovechkin's remark puts into perspective the otherworldly goal totals (845) he's achieved compared to most players.

Oshie admitted you can become desensitized to Ovechkin's greatness when seeing it daily up close:

"It's really amazing, what he's doing right now, what he has done over his career," Oshie said. "You almost get a little spoiled with kind of seeing a lot of that greatness every day."

Ovechkin is just 50 goals away from beating Wayne Gretzky’s goal record to be No. 1.

T.J. Oshie on scoring his 300th goal

When talking with Monumental Sports Network's Al Koken, T.J. Oshie shared his thoughts on reaching 300 goals.

“It was a great play by Stromer there," Oshie said. "I’m just trying to find a little sweet spot, a little soft spot. Not a ton of movement. There was a lot of movement before that, that I think kind of set up their penalty kill and tired them out a little bit.”

“I’m pretty comfortable in that spot, have been since Backy was feeding me all those goals. A lot of guys in that dressing room and the dressing rooms I was in in St. Louis to thank for getting to 300," he added.

Oshie praised his teammates for his milestone success.

“Everything I do is for you guys,” Oshie said in his speech. “I wouldn’t be there without you. Thank you.”

T.J. Oshie kept the puck in remembrance of his 300th goal.

“I don’t really keep anything, so this will be one of the first pucks I’ve kept,” Oshie added.

The Washington Capitals next face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at Capital One Arena.