Tage Thompson makes his feelings known on scoring OT winner to end USA's 9-decade-long wait for IIHF World gold

Tage Thompson helped Team USA win its first IIHF World Championship gold in 92 years. He scored the winning goal in overtime against Switzerland. On Wednesday's edition of the First Up podcast, the Buffalo Sabres forward said the team came to play, not for a vacation.

"Yeah, I mean, I think even with Canada still, obviously, them being knocked out definitely helped us, but I think even from Day 1, like, we went there with the mindset we were going to win," Thompson said.

"I think obviously that tournament has a reputation for at least America being, you know, kind of a vacation, and you get to explore Europe a bit. If you win, you win, and that wasn't the case with us."

Thompson said that the team wanted to prove its determination to win a gold medal for the country.

"We wanted to make sure we were there, play hockey and bring home the gold," Thompson said. "It's been way too long, and, you know, we had a young group of guys that I think just everyone bought into it."

The U.S. and Switzerland played a scoreless game through 60 minutes. Both teams were careful and focused on defense. Switzerland got the first power play, but the U.S. goalie Jeremy Swayman made solid saves. Chances for both teams were also limited in the second and third periods.

The U.S. kept getting more shots on goal, but Leonardo Genoni stayed strong and kept the game tied. Finally, in overtime, Tage Thompson scored at 2:02. He shot past Genoni and gave the U.S. a 1-0 win.

The win was a big moment for Team USA. It ended a long wait (almost nine decades) and gave them something to remember.

Tage Thompson talked about the celebration after winning Gold for USA

The United States finished the tournament with nine wins in ten games. Tage Thompson scored six goals and had three assists. He led all players with 46 shots.

After the final, Thompson wore Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey to celebrate.

"We were in the locker room for like three hours and it didn't feel like very long, but we had all the families waiting back for us at the hotel." Thompson said.

"So, hung out in the locker room with the boys, soaking it in, get some signatures from all the guys to remember the moment and then obviously celebrate with the families back at the hotel."

Thompson also had a big game against Norway, scoring a hat trick and another overtime winner. He also scored against Germany and Kazakhstan.

