"Take DNA test" "Got two before GTA 6": NHL fans drop hilarious reaction to Oilers' HC Kris Knoblauch's perfect doppelganger

Coach Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers had a big night on Tuesday at Rogers Place. They beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist. The Oilers are now one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

However, something else caught fans’ attention during the game. A man in the crowd looked just like Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. The doppelganger wore a two-piece suit that looked almost the same as the coach’s. The camera showed both the coach and the lookalike side by side.

Gino Hard shared the moment on X and wrote:

“We got a Kris Knoblauch doppelganger in attendance tonight 😅," Gino Hard tweeted.

NHL fans soon reacted in the comment section with funny comments and opinions.

“They should take a DNA test. Just to make sure,” one fan said.

“We got two Knoblauchs before GTA six,” another fan joked.

"Damn. An orange tie away from being an exact copy paste lmao," a fan said.

Many others also shared laughs and comments about the lookalike. Here are some more reactions from X.

"Nonono……No, time travel is real and he just is rewatching his 1st Stanley cup run from a different viewpoint," one fan said.

"That's Kris Knoblauch in the seats he didn't feel like standing today," another fan said.

"Wow, a DNA test is not out of question there ...😁," a fan said.

The doppelganger gave fans something extra to enjoy during a big win for the Oilers fans.

Kris Knoblauch praised the Oilers for a 4-1 win

In the game, the Edmonton Oilers were in control for the entire 60 minutes. The Oilers' offense had a goal on the screen nearly midway through the first period, and their defense never allowed a lead to Dallas.

Oilers Coach Kris Knoblauch said his team played smart defense in the third period.

“You guys ask us about our checking and defensive play all the time. Those guys can defend," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "They’re good at it and good when it matters most, in the third period holding the lead."

Leon Draisaitl scored the first goal on a power play. Jason Robertson tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal, but Corey Perry gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead. He scored after a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins across the crease.

In the third period, the Oilers added two empty-net goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique.

