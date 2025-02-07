"Takes two sides to make it work": Canucks GM shines light on Brock Boeser's pending contract extension

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin talked about Brock Boeser’s future on Sportsnet’s Canucks Central podcast on February 6. Allvin mentioned that the team is still evaluating the situation and respects Boeser and his agent Ben Hankinson and that they will surely find a solution.

"We continue to evaluate the situation. It takes two sides to make things work, and I have a lot of respect for Brock and his agent. We’ll keep evaluating and see where things go, but I’m sure we’ll find a solution at some point." Allvin said.

Brock Boeser, currently in the second year of a three-year, $19.95 million contract, carries a $6.65 million cap hit. His deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. Allvin acknowledged Boeser’s value, noting that goal-scoring is difficult to replace. However, he also mentioned the financial aspect as a factor in the team’s decision.

"Scoring goals is the hardest thing in the league, so when you have a player who can do that, it’s not easy to replace. That definitely factors into our thinking, but the financial side of things also plays a role." Allvin added.

Brock Boeser is playing his ninth NHL season with the Canucks after being drafted 23rd overall in 2015. He has 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in 46 games this season. He is reliable on the offensive front but needs to work on his defensive game with a rating of -14. Last season, he had a career-best 40 goals and 73 points with a +23 rating.

The Canucks will have to decide between extending Boeser's contract or exploring a trade option before March 7 trade deadline.

Brock Boeser scored in Canucks 3-0 shutout win against Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks secured an impressive 3-0 shoutout against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Their goaltender Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Jake DeBrusk scored the first goal at 4:26 of the second period. Filip Hronek’s shot created a rebound, and DeBrusk controlled the puck before scoring past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Brock Boeser made it 2-0 on the power play at 8:20 of the third period.

“I was really proud of the way we played and that's a good hockey team over there, and obviously their star guys, you know what they can do,” Boeser said, per NHL.com, “They got some looks, but I think we kept strong and held the fort down, and [Demko] made some unreal saves, so kudos to everyone.”

Drew O’Connor scored an empty-net goal at 19:48, his first with Vancouver since joining from Pittsburgh. The Canucks held strong on defense without Quinn Hughes in the lineup.

They play the Maple Leafs next on Saturday at 7pm E.T.

