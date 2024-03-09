Tampa Bay Lightning depth chart updated following Matt Dumba acquisition

As the trade deadline comes to an end, let's look at the Tampa Bay Lightning's roster and the signing of Matt Dumba from the Arizona Coyotes.

The trade between the Arizona Coyotes and the Tampa Bay Lightning consisted of Dumba going one way along with a 2025 seventh-round NHL draft pick, while the Coyotes received a 2027 fifth-round draft Pick.

NHL Insider Jordan Schmaltz tweeted to share the news regarding the trade of the defenseman:

With the addition of the defenseman, let's take a look at the new roster after Dumba's acquisition:

Forwards

Anthony Cirelli, Michael Eyssimont, Luke Glendening

Tyler Motte, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, Mitchell Chaffee

Anthony Duclair, Brandon Hagel, Tanner Jeannot

Nicholas Paul, Conor Sheary, Austin Watson, Nikita Kucherov

Defenseman

Erik Cernak, Maxwell Crozier, Calvin de Haan

Haydn Fleury, Victor Hedman, Emil Lilleberg

Nich Perbix, Darren Raddysh, Mikhail Sergachev, Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dumba will add experience and depth to the Lightning's roster, as they are sitting fifth in the NHL.

The team will hope to make the trade deadline a turning point in making a push for the playoff spot and hope to go all the way.

Where does Matt Dumba fit in the Tampa Bay Lightning roster?

Dumba will look to play an essential part as an experienced back-bone for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season.

The 29-year-old defenseman will hope to have an instant impact by guiding them to the NHL playoffs and subsequently the later stages of the tournament.

Matt Dumba will add experience to the Tampa Bay Lightning blue line. His average of 20 mins on ice every game and four goals and six assists in the last 58 games will also put him in the category of players to look out for.

Dumba will go down as not only a smart signing for the Lightning, he will be among the ones to watch as we head towards the business end of the season.

Matt Dumba will hope to have some minutes when the Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday as he commences his Lightning career.