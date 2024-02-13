Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins, boasting a 32-11-9 record, are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-20-5) at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. In their last outing on Feb. 10, the Bruins faced a 3-0 defeat at home against the Washington Capitals. Star player David Pastrnak, with 33 goals and 42 assists, will be a key player to watch.

On the other side, the Tampa Bay Lightning are entering the matchup with a 28-20-5 record. They secured a 4-2 road victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 10. Nikita Kucherov, with an impressive 33 goals and 56 assists, leads the Lightning's offensive charge.

Both teams have had strong seasons, with the Lightning holding the third spot in the Atlantic Division and the Boston Bruins leading the division with the best record at 32-11-9. With seven wins in their last 10 games, both teams are looking to solidify their positions in the division and the Eastern Conference. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Forwards

Steven Stamkos- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel

Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary

Alex Barré-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee

Defenseman

Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalies

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy will most likely start for the Lightning. Below are the stats for him this season.

Games Played (GP): 28

Games Started (GS): 28

Wins: 17

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 77

Goals Against Per Game (GA/G): 2.79

Shots Against (SA): 780

Saves (SV): 703

Save Percentage (SV%): .901

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 3 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Boston Bruins

Forwards

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie - Anthony Richard

Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Danton Heinen

Defenseman

Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalies

Boston Bruins- Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are the stats for him this season.

Games Played (GP): 25

Games Started (GS): 24

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 66

Goals Against Per Game (GA/G): 2.67

Shots Against (SA): 778

Saves (SV): 713

Save Percentage (SV%): .916

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 18 seconds