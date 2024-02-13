Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins, boasting a 32-11-9 record, are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-20-5) at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. In their last outing on Feb. 10, the Bruins faced a 3-0 defeat at home against the Washington Capitals. Star player David Pastrnak, with 33 goals and 42 assists, will be a key player to watch.
On the other side, the Tampa Bay Lightning are entering the matchup with a 28-20-5 record. They secured a 4-2 road victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 10. Nikita Kucherov, with an impressive 33 goals and 56 assists, leads the Lightning's offensive charge.
Both teams have had strong seasons, with the Lightning holding the third spot in the Atlantic Division and the Boston Bruins leading the division with the best record at 32-11-9. With seven wins in their last 10 games, both teams are looking to solidify their positions in the division and the Eastern Conference. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN and BSSUN.
Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineupsTampa Bay Lightning
Forwards
- Steven Stamkos- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov
- Nick Paul- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel
- Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary
- Alex Barré-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee
Defenseman
- Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh
- Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak
- Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix
Goalies
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy will most likely start for the Lightning. Below are the stats for him this season.
- Games Played (GP): 28
- Games Started (GS): 28
- Wins: 17
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 77
- Goals Against Per Game (GA/G): 2.79
- Shots Against (SA): 780
- Saves (SV): 703
- Save Percentage (SV%): .901
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 3 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Boston Bruins
Forwards
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak
- Trent Frederic- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie - Anthony Richard
- Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Danton Heinen
Defenseman
- Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm- Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort- Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies
- Linus Ullmark
- Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins starting goalies
Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are the stats for him this season.
- Games Played (GP): 25
- Games Started (GS): 24
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 66
- Goals Against Per Game (GA/G): 2.67
- Shots Against (SA): 778
- Saves (SV): 713
- Save Percentage (SV%): .916
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice Per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 18 seconds