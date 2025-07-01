"Tampering is really obvious": NHL X erupts as NY Rangers' FA target Vladislav Gavrikov enters free agency after unsuccessful talks with LA Kings

Fans reacted as the Los Angeles Kings failed to sign Vladislav Gavrikov to a contract extension on Monday night, meaning the defenseman will become an unrestricted free agent. It comes after multiple reports linking him with a possible contract with the New York Rangers.

Vladislav Gavrikov has been an astute D-man in the Kings setup, scoring 30 points last season and was a major force defensively. His links to the Rangers have put him as a possible partner to Adam Fox.

However, with the Kings being unable to guarantee a contract with Gavrikov, the online NHL community feels that the Rangers have tampered with his free agency. Any free agent isn't expected to hold talks with another team until July 1.

Here are a few fan reactions:

"Yeah because the Rangers already made a deal by tampering 😉," one wrote.

"Tampering is really obvious then," another chimed in.

"So 7x6.8 with Rangers," a fan projected.

"Rangers fans shouldn’t be excited about this," another warned.

"Hes a Ranger you can sense it. Fox about to have a solid partner," one said.

"Rangers need to be made an example of if he signs there. Tampering is out of control," a fan suggested.

Elliotte Friedman, on The 32 Thoughts podcast, on Saturday also said that the league is looking to make an example out of a team, as tampering issues take more prominence.

It was in relation to the Mitch Marner, Leafs-Knights sign-and-trade agreement, which looked improbable once.

"There's been some talk that if Marner goes to Vegas, the Maple Leafs will go after Vegas for tampering," Friedman said.

"Again, I have no proof that Vegas is guilty of anything, but it's a time around the league where teams are extremely sensitive about it. And — as a couple of GMs told me on Saturday — they think the NHL is itching to try and make an example out of someone."

David Pagnotta reports butterfly effect of Vladislav Gavrikov not signing with the Kings

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Ivan Povorov to a seven-year $59.5 million deal.

That has necessitated analysts to think that Vladislav Gavrikov to demand a higher price, which could have been the gap between him and Los Angeles. Now because of the Povorov deal, the Rangers might be pushed to give Gavrikov a higher paycheck.

It has affected them offering restricted free agent K'Andre Miller an offer, as the Rangers would require his cap space, as reported by David Pagnotta and Dennies Bernstein on The Fourth Period.

"Now, what I can tell you is already rumblings that the Provorov deal may affect the K’Andre Miller deal with the New York Rangers. He's a restricted free agent — or can be if he doesn't get a deal done by tomorrow. But those negotiations in New York continue as they're also exploring the trade market on him," Pagnotta said.

"LA has two holes on defense now. Left D with Gavrikov and certainly what Provorov signed for may affect that price as we get to tomorrow, and then replacing Jordan Spence, who was dealt to Ottawa earlier last week," Bernstein added.

It remains to be seen where Vladislav Gavrikov ends up with, and if it's with the Rangers, how much he settles for.

