"Tastes like trading Crosby to Habs" "Jersey retirement?": NHL fans left curious over Penguins' cryptic Marc-Andre Fleury post

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 11, 2025 21:45 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Penguins posted a video tribute for Marc-Andre Fleury's time in Pittsburgh (Source: Imagn)

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Marc-Andre Fleury were discussed by fans on Thursday. Fleury retired this year at age 40 after 21 NHL seasons. He won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He also played for the Golden Knights, Blackhawks and Wild.

The post was a tribute to Fleury’s time in Pittsburgh. With 575 wins, he is second all-time in NHL history. The Penguins shared a short video with the caption:

"Starting our day with a balanced breakfast."

The video showed a cereal box called “Fleury Flakes” and a Fleury bobblehead. It also included orange juice, coffee and several framed photos of Fleury in a Penguins jersey on the wall.

Fans quickly started asking what the post might mean.

"Jersey retirement?" a fan questioned.
"That tastes like trading Crosby to the Habs tbf," another fan questioned.
"If this is an announcement that Fleury is coming back for one or more days... that's the best news on a very dark day," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Please sign him for at least a day so he retires a Penguin," another fan mentioned.
"Flower did a signing at my local giant eagle right after this cereal was released. I still have that box today." one fan wrote.
"Still prefer my morning routine of B2B championship cereal with a Jagr PB & J loaded sandwich for lunch." a fan reacted.

Marc-Andre Fleury's take on life post retirement

Drafted first in 2003, Marc-Andre Fleury became one of the NHL’s most reliable goalies. After retirement, he wants to spend more time with his family.

"I don’t want to be a coach," Fleury said, via NHL.com. "I don’t want to do media, no TV, nothing like that... If I can help the younger guys maybe in some ways, that could be fun too."
"I want to be home more," Fleury said. "I want to be there for my kids’ birthdays and school play, and just go walk Halloween with them and stuff like that. That’s my main concern."

The Penguins’ video honored Marc-Andre Fleury’s career in a lighthearted way. It reminded fans of his legacy with the team, and his impact in Pittsburgh will remain strong.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
