"Tastes like trading Crosby to Habs" "Jersey retirement?": NHL fans left curious over Penguins' cryptic Marc-Andre Fleury post

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Marc-Andre Fleury were discussed by fans on Thursday. Fleury retired this year at age 40 after 21 NHL seasons. He won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He also played for the Golden Knights, Blackhawks and Wild.The post was a tribute to Fleury’s time in Pittsburgh. With 575 wins, he is second all-time in NHL history. The Penguins shared a short video with the caption:&quot;Starting our day with a balanced breakfast.&quot;The video showed a cereal box called “Fleury Flakes” and a Fleury bobblehead. It also included orange juice, coffee and several framed photos of Fleury in a Penguins jersey on the wall.Fans quickly started asking what the post might mean.&quot;Jersey retirement?&quot; a fan questioned.HockeyGUY66871 @HockeyGuy66871LINK@penguins Jersey retirement?&quot;That tastes like trading Crosby to the Habs tbf,&quot; another fan questioned.♘ @Gillzzzy36LINK@penguins That tastes like trading Crosby to the Habs tbf&quot;If this is an announcement that Fleury is coming back for one or more days... that's the best news on a very dark day,&quot; a fan wrote.Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Please sign him for at least a day so he retires a Penguin,&quot; another fan mentioned.&quot;Flower did a signing at my local giant eagle right after this cereal was released. I still have that box today.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Still prefer my morning routine of B2B championship cereal with a Jagr PB &amp; J loaded sandwich for lunch.&quot; a fan reacted.Marc-Andre Fleury's take on life post retirementDrafted first in 2003, Marc-Andre Fleury became one of the NHL’s most reliable goalies. After retirement, he wants to spend more time with his family. &quot;I don’t want to be a coach,&quot; Fleury said, via NHL.com. &quot;I don’t want to do media, no TV, nothing like that... If I can help the younger guys maybe in some ways, that could be fun too.&quot;&quot;I want to be home more,&quot; Fleury said. &quot;I want to be there for my kids’ birthdays and school play, and just go walk Halloween with them and stuff like that. That’s my main concern.&quot;The Penguins’ video honored Marc-Andre Fleury’s career in a lighthearted way. It reminded fans of his legacy with the team, and his impact in Pittsburgh will remain strong.