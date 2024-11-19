Taylor Hall makes his feelings known about "unexpected" healthy scratch by Blackhawks HC

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall expressed surprise at being made a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-1 loss against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hall pointed out coach Luke Richardson had not indicated that was a possibility leading up to the game.

"I was surprised. It was unexpected, from the standpoint that I didn't know I was even close to being in that spot," Hall said. "If there were some conversations in the days leading up about my game, or if I was constantly being shown video, that would be one thing. So I was a bit surprised."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Hall also mentioned that he will return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks after speaking with Richardson.

Both player and coach maintained they are now on the same page following the surprise scratch.

"We communicated. It wasn't anything argumentative. He thought it was best for me to reset, so that's what I'm going to do," Hall said. "I'm not immune to Coach or immune to being held accountable. I just want to play better and be better for our team."

Hall was traded from the Boston Bruins in 2023 and is now in his second season with Chicago. Through 17 games this year, he has recorded 6 points. Last season, he was limited to just 10 games due to ACL surgery.

Blackhawks HC Richardson on scratching Taylor Hall

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson addressed his decision to scratch star forward Taylor Hall for Sunday. Richardson acknowledged that his communication with the veteran winger could have been better leading up to the surprise scratch.

"That could be part of my problem, too. Sometimes you give veterans a little bit more of a grace period," Richardson said in a post-practice interview.

"For me to communicate with him, I need to get to know the player more, to see how they like to handle that. We talked lots during and after, but maybe it needs to be more before [the scratch]."

Richardson explained that he understands the frustration Taylor Hall has been feeling and doesn't want it to linger too long. He suggested that perhaps it was a good time for a setback.

Through 18 games, the Blackhawks have the worst points percentage in the NHL with 13 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback