Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong shares his honest opinion on Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard's chances of making Olympics roster

Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong shared his opinion on Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard’s Olympic chances. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milano-Cortina, Italy, in February, and both players were invited to Team Canada’s orientation camp in August.

Armstrong highlighted on Monday that the invitations were not just for exposure, and that Celebrini and Bedard are talented and are under serious consideration.

"No, they’re top players," Armstrong said, via The Athletic. "Celebrini, quite honestly, reminds me a bit of Drew Doughty."

Armstrong compared Celebrini to Drew Doughty, who unexpectedly made the Olympics in 2010. Similarly, Celebrini played at Worlds with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon in May, and Armstrong praised his skill level and hockey IQ.

"Celebrini was very, very good last year in a difficult situation," Armstrong said. "He went to worlds, and he was rubbing shoulders with Crosby and MacKinnon. His skill level and hockey IQ was at the area where these two guys felt playing with him would benefit their game. That’s a hell of a statement."

Celebrini was a 2025 Calder Trophy finalist, recording 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points with the San Jose Sharks last season. He had three goals and three assists at Worlds, mainly playing on the left wing with Sindney Crosby.

Meanwhile, Bedard, the 20-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward, skipped Worlds but remains on Canada’s radar. Armstrong talked about his growth over the years. Bedard scored 67 points and played all 82 games last season. He recorded 61 points in just 68 games in his rookie campaign and won the Calder Trophy.

"Everyone knows his resume," Armstrong said. "He’s a driven individual. If he pops this year, and I mean, he’s going to pop (eventually), but if he pops right out of the gate."

If Bedard starts the 2025-26 season strong, he will likely make the team. The period between Oct. 7 to Jan. 1 is important.

"No age limit" will help Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini

Doug Armstrong said in August that age does not limit selection for the Olympic team. Players like Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, who can help Canada compete, will have a chance.

"There is no age limit, or you don't have to be a certain age to make this team," Armstrong said, via NHL.com. "If you're good enough and you can help this team compete to win, then you'll make this team."

The early 2025-26 season performance will help Beadard and Celebrini get named to the Olympic roster.

