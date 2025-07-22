  • home icon
Team Canada's assistant coaches for 2026 Olympics has hockey fans scratching heads - "You hired some unemployed dude"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:13 GMT
Hockey: World Cup of Hockey-Pre Tournament-Team Canada vs Team USA - Source: Imagn
Team Canada's assistant coaches for 2026 Olympics has hockey fans scratching heads - Source: Imagn

Hockey fans on social media reacted to Team Canada’s recent announcement of four assistant coaches joining head coach Jon Cooper for the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

Bruce Cassidy, Rick Tocchet, Misha Donskov, and Pete DeBoer are the assistant coaches appointed to work alongside Cooper. Notably, the group previously led Team Canada to victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off, defeating the United States 2-1 in the final in February.

Here’s how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the appointments. One tweeted:

"You hired some unemployed dude."
Another chimed in:

"Guess that means Logan Thompson won't be in the running for one of the goaltending slots."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"You selected an unemployed coach who was fired for incompetence and lack of character?Sounds about right for the same people who covered up a group sexual assault and stole kids hockey fees to use as hush-money to try to cover it all up!" a third fan posted.
"Avs twitter gonna be upset their greatest coach of all time was left off the roster. Lmao," another wrote.
"You guys better make sure Russia is in the tournament or none of this matters," one requested.
Team Canada HC Jon Cooper shares his thoughts on hiring assistant coaches

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper expressed enthusiasm about the assistant coaches joining him for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina.

Following the successful 4 Nations Face-Off, Cooper welcomed back all four to the coaching staff. Highlighting their impressive resumes, Cooper said:

"After a successful 4 Nations Face-Off, I am excited to welcome Bruce, Peter, Rick, Misha, David, James and Elliott back to Canada’s coaching staff for 2026 Olympic Winter Games, as this is a highly skilled group of coaches that bring impressive resumes to our staff."
“This group of coaches will provide consistency and a winning pedigree to our team, and I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff," he added.

The men’s hockey tournament in Milan and Cortina is scheduled to run from Feb. 12-22, 2026. Team Canada aims to replicate its success at the 4 Nations Face-Off in the Olympic tournament.

