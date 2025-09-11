Team Canada star Nathan MacKinnon makes Brad Marchand's case to make 2025 Olympics roster - "He's a no-brainer"

Brad Marchand's career resurgence has been nothing short of extraordinary. After struggling with the Boston Bruins in the first half of the season, he turned things around with a gold medal-winning campaign with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face Off. He then won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers after his trade.

The 37-year-old, who signed a six-year, $31.5 million with the Panthers this summer, is excited to represent his country yet again, this time at the Olympics in Milan. In an exclusive with NHL, he expressed his desire.

"There's nothing I want more than to play for the Olympic team," Marchand said. "That drive has been there since I went to that (orientation) camp in (2013) and didn't make that team.

"Since then, it's been my goal, my driving force every year, every summer. That's why I was so disappointed in '18 and then the next one. Everything I have done for the last 12 years has been for this tournament."

Marchand was a key bottom-six forward for Team Canada at the tournament, scoring in the opener against Team Sweden. But he fared better in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Scoring 20 points in 23 games, Marchand led the Panthers to the Cup win.

In the Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, he scored six goals, becoming the first player aged at least 35 since 1988 to score as many in the showcase series. He became a clubhouse leader as his captaincy experience from his Bruins stint came to the fore in Florida.

As per his Canadian team, Nathan MacKinnon, it should be an easy decision for Team Canada to bring Marchand back.

"I think he's a no-brainer on the team," MacKinnon said. "He's a special guy. He brings a lot of energy. He's the loudest amongst our group for sure. I wouldn't say our dressing room (at 4 Nations) was super loud, but having him in there helped a lot."

Brad Marchand has no weight on his shoulders this season

Brad Marchand was one of the first six players in the Team Canada roster for the 4 Nations Face Off last year. He was named alongside Sidney Crosby, Brayden Point, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. This year, when the first six players for Team Canada were announced, Marchand was replaced by his Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart.

Marchand took it positively instead, saying that his non-selection is expected to ease his nerves.

"I feel a lot more comfortable," Brad Marchand said. "My anxiety at the start of last season was through the roof.

"There's pressure with being named among the top six guys for the 4 Nations team, and I knew I was going to be behind the eight ball. I don't have that this year going in, and I feel a lot better."

After his selection last season, Brad Marchand scored 44 points in 57 games for the Bruins. Four games after the 4NFO, he was traded to the Panthers. With the pressure of performance off, Marchand will be expected to fare better this time.

