Team Canada vs Team USA powerplay units comparison: Determining which PP squad stands out ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off will begin on Wednesday, February 12, with Team Canada taking on Team Sweden at the Bell Centre. Team USA will face off against Team Finland on Thursday, February 13, also in Montreal.
There’s one matchup that has fans dreaming. The head-to-head matchup between Team USA and Team Canada’s power play units.
Here’s a look at which power play squad stands out ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Team Canada vs Team USA powerplay units comparison at 4 Nations Face-Off
Team Canada power play units
According to Daily Faceoff, Team Canada’s two powerplay units at the 4 Nations Face-Off look like:
First unit:
- Sidney Crosby
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Sam Reinhart
- Cale Makar
- Connor McDavid
Second unit:
- Mark Stone
- Brayden Point
- Mitch Marner
- Travis Konecny
- Shea Theodore
The top unit features three high-end playmakers; McDavid, MacKinnon, and Crosby. Reinhart provides a solid net-front presence, while Makar will be expected to move the puck along the point. If Makar can get solid shots from the point, look for Crosby or Reinhart to pounce on rebounds in front of the net.
The second unit looks more dynamic with Mitch Marner driving the play. Shea Theodore will be counted on to move the puck, while Brayden Point and Mark Stone will provide solid shooting options. Travis Konecny should man the front of the net, looking to capture loose pucks and rebounds.
One thing that stands out from Team Canada’s powerplay units is the lack of a booming, one-time option. On the top unit, MacKinnon could provide a one-time option. On the second, someone like Point would deliver that strong shot from the slot.
Team USA power play units
Daily Faceoff reports the following power play units for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off
First unit:
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Jack Hughes
- Auston Matthews
- Jack Eichel
- Adam Fox
Second unit
- Brady Tkachuk
- Jake Guentzel
- Kyle Connor
- Matt Boldy
- Zach Werenski
Team USA’s top unit is lethal. The most impressive aspect is the balance. Jack Hughes and Jack Eichel should provide plenty of playmaking ability. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk will be a nuisance in front of the net. As for Auston Matthews, his booming one-timer will be the most difficult to stop in the tourney.
The second unit features strong playmakers in Guentzel and Boldy, with the other Tkachuk brother pestering the front of the net. Kyle Connor will provide the one-timer, and Zach Werenski will drive the play.
Overall, there isn’t anything that seems missing from the Team USA power play units. Perhaps the absence of an elite playmaker may come back to haunt the Americans. But given the sheer raw power, it will be difficult to top this power play.
Team Canada and Team USA power play units comparison
Overall, Team Canada should get a slight edge based on the number of elite playmakers and puck movers on the Canadian power play units. The Americans don’t have the luxury of four elite playmakers. While Canada doesn’t have two high-end one-timer options, Canada can overcome the lack of rockets with possession and movement.
The success of both squads at the 4 Nations Face-Off will come down to how much Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews can influence their teams’ ability to score with the man advantage. If McDavid and Matthews can dominate, it could be a spectacular matchup.
