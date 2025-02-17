Team Finland lineup tonight: Finland's projected lineup against Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Finland is set to face Canada on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

Finland is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Saturday and a regulation victory over Canada will punch its ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Ahead of the matchup, here is what Finland's line is projected to look like.

Finland's projected lines

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Aleksander Barkov - Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz - Sebastian Aho - Mikael Granlund

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Patrik Laine

Teuvo Teravainen - Erik Haula - Kaapo Kakko

Finland enters this game as a massive underdog but has confidence in its group.

"We always have belief in each other," Finland forward Erik Haula said on Sunday, via NHL.com. "Our strength is our team game. We're a tight-knit group always when we get together. Those are things that Team Finland's always been able to do and get the energy out of there."

Defenseman

Niko Mikkola - Esa Lindell

Olli Maatta - Henri Jokiharju

Urho Vaakaninen - Nikolas Mantipalo

Finland had some key injuries to its blue line. Its players will need to have the best game of their careers to stop the potent Canadian offense.

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Finland will be starting Kevin Lankinen again, who got Finland the win against Sweden. He is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .905 SV% this season with the Vancouver Canucks.

Finland vs Canada: Preview

Finland is a +340 underdog, while Canada is a -440 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Team Finland will face a tough test but it looks forward to the challenge.

"A lot, of course," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said on Sunday, via NHL.com. "It's going to be a big battle for us, and it means a lot because (we) respect Team Canada a lot and the hockey history, so it's going to be a big thing for us if we can win against that team."

Canada's offense will likely be the difference as it will get a regulation win to punch its ticket to the championship game.

Prediction: Canada 4, Finland 2.

