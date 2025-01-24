Team Sweden was dealt a blow on Jan. 22 when New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markström was injured during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins. Bruins forward Justin Brazeau was driving the net and lost his footing, sliding right into the Devils netminder.

He left the game and did not return, and we've now learned the full extent of the injury. Markström suffered an MCL sprain on the play, which will sideline him for four to six weeks. He will miss the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

This is unfortunate news not only for the New Jersey Devils but also for Team Sweden. Markström was expected to be the starting goalie for Sweden at the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

With the tournament rapidly approaching, Team Sweden is wasting no time deciding who will replace the star goaltender. According to Frank Seravalli, they are considering Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson.

Ersson is in the first season of a two-year, $2.9 million contract signed with the Flyers in 2023. The 25-year-old has a 14-8-2 record this season, with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .891 save percentage, and two shutouts. Should Ersson be selected as Jacob Markström's replacement, he'll battle for the net with Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild and Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators.

Team Sweden will be in tough without Jacob Markström

Jacob Markström's injury is crushing for Team Sweden. The 34-year-old has been one of the premier goaltenders in the NHL for the last eight years.

Markström has been fantastic in his first season as a New Jersey Devil. He has a 21-9-5 record, with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts. These numbers have him fifth in the league in goals-against average, fourth in wins, and fourth in shutouts.

Jacob Markström also has plenty of experience playing for his country, having won the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championships and being named the tournament's top goalie. While Ersson is capable of providing stability in the net for the Swedes, it's impossible to replace an all-star goalie with so much experience.

Team Sweden begins their tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 12, against Team Canada. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

