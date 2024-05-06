Team USA 2024 Men's World Championship schedule: Full list of matchups, dates, times and where to watch

Team USA 2024 Men's World Championship schedule

Team USA is gearing up for the 2024 II͏HF M͏en's World Champi͏onship, which is schedule͏d to take place from May 10 ͏to May 26 in Ostrava an͏d Prague, Czechia. C͏om͏peting in Group B alongside France, Germany, Kazakhs͏tan, Lat͏via, ͏P͏oland, Sweden,͏ and Slovakia, the U.S. Men's National Team will co͏ntes͏t all the͏ir group stage matches͏ at ͏Ostrava Arena in Ostrava, Czechia.

The World Championship Hockey Schedule for Team USA commences with a pre-tournament game on Tuesday at 12:00 PM ET. The official tournament kicks off on Friday, May 10th, at 2:20 PM ET, with Team USA facing off against Sweden. Fans can catch the action live on TSN and NHL Network as the journey for gold begins for the American squad.

Team USA's full schedule given below:

DATE
OPPONENT/ROUND
TIME (LOCAL/ET)
LOCATION
HOW TO WATCH
Tues., May 7Slovakia
Pre-Tournament		6:00 p.m./12:00 p.m.Ondrej Nepela Arena
Bratislava, Slovakia		Live Stream
Fri., May 10Sweden
Preliminary Round		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Sat., May 11Germany
Preliminary Round		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Mon., May 13Slovakia
Preliminary Round		4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Thurs., May 16France
Preliminary Round		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Fri., May 17Poland
Preliminary Round		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Sun., May 19Kazakhstan
Preliminary Round		4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Tues., May 21Latvia
Preliminary Round		4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
Thurs., May 23TBD
Quarterfinals		4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
TBD
Quarterfinals		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Ostrava Arena
Ostrava, Czechia		NHL Network
TBD
Quarterfinals		4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.Prague Arena
Prague, Czechia		NHL Network
TBD
Quarterfinals		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Prague Arena
Prague, Czechia		NHL Network
Sat., May 25TBD
Semifinals		2:20 p.m./8:20 a.m.Prague Arena
Prague, Czechia		NHL Network
TBD
Semifinals		6:20 p.m./12:20 p.m.Prague Arena
Prague, Czechia		NHL Network
Sun., May 26TBD
Bronze Medal Game		3:20 p.m./9:20 a.m.Prague Arena
Prague, Czechia		NHL Network
TBD
Gold Medal Game		8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.Prague Arena
Prague, Czechia		NHL Network

In the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the U.S. clinched the top spot in the preliminary round of Group B, leading to a quarterfinal͏ s͏howdown with Cz͏echia. The Americans triumphed͏ with a solid 3-͏0 victor͏y, propelling them t͏o͏ the semifinal͏s ͏for the third consecutive year.

However, their journey was halt͏ed ͏by Ger͏man͏y in a tight 4-3 encounter. Subsequently, Team USA faced Latvia in the bronze ͏medal match but fell short, concluding the championship in fourth place among 16 competing nations.

Throughout history, the United States has accrued an impressive tally of 13 podium finishes, notably securing one gold medal (1933), four silver medals (1950, 1939, 1934, 1931), and eight bronze medals (2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949).

Team USA's 2024 Men's World Championship Roster

Team USA's lineup for the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship is a blend of experienced and upcoming stars, determined to make an impact on the international stage.

In goal, Alex Lyon, the oldest player on the roster at 31, brings a wealth of experience and leadership. Joining him is Trey Augustine, the youngest player on the team at 21, who adds youthful energy and promise to the goaltending position.

On defense, the team boasts a formidable group of blueliners. Seth Jones, a four-time medalist in IIHF world championship play, leads the defensive corps alongside top prospects Luke Hughes and Jake Sanderson. Matthew Kessel, Michael Kesselring, and Jeff Petry provide depth and defensive stability to the lineup.

USA has an interesting mix of forwards up front, with Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin, and Brady Tkachuk leading the charge having played in many international games. To supplement them we have got new lads Mikey Eyssimont, Kevin Hayes, Ryan Leonard, Brock Nelson, and Will Smith who offer more options in attacking play.

Representing various NHL teams, college programs, and developmental leagues, USA's roster reflects the depth and diversity of American hockey talent. Under the guidance of head coach Mike Sullivan, this cohesive unit is ready to compete for gold at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Full lineup is given below:

NO
NAME
POS
HT (CM)
WT (KG)
BIRTHDATE
S/C
HOMETOWN
MOST RECENT TEAM (LEAGUE)
U.S. COLLEGE (LEAGUE) (IF APPLICABLE)
6Will SmithF6-0 (183)181 (82)3/17/05RLexington, Mass.Boston College (Hockey East)Boston College (Hockey East)
29Brock NelsonF6-4 (193)210 (95)10/15/91LWarroad, Minn.New York Islanders (NHL)University of North Dakota (WCHA)
24Ryan LeonardF6-0 (183)192 (87)1/21/05RAmherst, Mass.Boston College (Hockey East)Boston College (Hockey East)
26Kevin HayesF6-5 (196)216 (98)5/8/92LDorchester, Mass.St. Louis Blues (NHL)Boston College (Hockey East)
23Mikey EyssimontF6-0 (183)201 (91)9/9/96LLittleton, Colo.Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL)St. Cloud State University (NCHC)
46Jeff PetryD6-3 (191)208 (94)12/9/87RAnn Arbor, Mich.Detroit Red Wings (NHL)Michigan State University (CCHA)
5Michael KesselringD6-4 (192)190 (86)1/13/00RNew Hampton, N.H.Arizona Coyotes (NHL)Northeastern University (Hockey East)
51Matthew KesselD6-2 (188)205 (93)6/23/00RBloomfield Hills, Mich.St. Louis Blues (NHL)University of Massachusetts (Hockey East)
1Trey AugustineG6-1 (185)179 (81)2/23/05LSouth Lyon, Mich.Michigan State University (Big 10)Michigan State University (Big 10)
12Matt BoldyF6-2 (188)201 (91)4/5/01LMillis, Mass.Minnesota Wild (NHL)Boston College (Hockey East)
22Cole CaufieldF5-8 (173)175 (79)1/2/01RStevens Points, Wis.Montreal Canadiens (NHL)University of Wisconsin (Big 10)
86Joel FarabeeF6-0 (183)186 (84)2/25/00LCicero, N.Y.Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)Boston University (HEA)
13Johnny GaudreauF5-9 (175)163 (74)8/13/93LSalem, N.J.Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL)Boston College (Hockey East)
43Luke HughesD6-2 (188)184 (83)9/9/03LCanton, Mich.New Jersey Devils (NHL)University of Michigan (Big 10)
4Seth JonesD6-4 (193)213 (97)10/3/94RFrisco, TexasChicago Blackhawks (NHL)
11Luke KuninF6-0 (183)197 (89)12/4/97RChesterfield, Mo.San Jose Sharks (NHL)University of Wisconsin (Big 10)
34Alex LyonG6-1 (185)196 (89)12/9/92LBaudette, Minn.Detroit Red Wings (NHL)Yale University (ECAC Hockey)
57Shane PintoF6-3 (191)201 (91)11/12/00RFranklin Square, N.Y.Ottawa Senators (NHL)University of North Dakota (NCHC)
85Jake SandersonD6-2 (188)203 (92)7/8/02LWhitefish, Mont.Ottawa Senators (NHL)University of North Dakota (NCHC)
7Brady TkachukF6-4 (193)225 (102)9/16/99LSt. Louis, MissouriOttawa Senators (NHL)Boston University (Hockey East)
72Alex VlasicD6-6 (198)217 (98)6/5/01LWilmette, Ill.Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)Boston University (Hockey East)
8Zach WerenskiD6-2 (188)219 (99)7/19/97LGrosse Pointe, Mich.Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL)University of Michigan (Big 10)
9Trevor ZegrasF6-0 (183)185 (84)3/20/01LBedford, N.Y.Anaheim Ducks (NHL)Boston University (Hockey East)

