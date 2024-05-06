Team USA 2024 Men's World Championship schedule: Full list of matchups, dates, times and where to watch
Team USA is gearing up for the 2024 II͏HF M͏en's World Champi͏onship, which is schedule͏d to take place from May 10 ͏to May 26 in Ostrava an͏d Prague, Czechia. C͏om͏peting in Group B alongside France, Germany, Kazakhs͏tan, Lat͏via, ͏P͏oland, Sweden,͏ and Slovakia, the U.S. Men's National Team will co͏ntes͏t all the͏ir group stage matches͏ at ͏Ostrava Arena in Ostrava, Czechia.
The World Championship Hockey Schedule for Team USA commences with a pre-tournament game on Tuesday at 12:00 PM ET. The official tournament kicks off on Friday, May 10th, at 2:20 PM ET, with Team USA facing off against Sweden. Fans can catch the action live on TSN and NHL Network as the journey for gold begins for the American squad.
Team USA's full schedule given below:
DATE
OPPONENT/ROUND
TIME (LOCAL/ET)
LOCATION
HOW TO WATCH
Tues., May 7
Slovakia Pre-Tournament
6:00 p.m./12:00 p.m.
Ondrej Nepela Arena Bratislava, Slovakia
Live Stream
Fri., May 10
Sweden Preliminary Round
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Sat., May 11
Germany Preliminary Round
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Mon., May 13
Slovakia Preliminary Round
4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Thurs., May 16
France Preliminary Round
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Fri., May 17
Poland Preliminary Round
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Sun., May 19
Kazakhstan Preliminary Round
4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Tues., May 21
Latvia Preliminary Round
4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
Thurs., May 23
TBD Quarterfinals
4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
TBD Quarterfinals
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Ostrava Arena Ostrava, Czechia
NHL Network
TBD Quarterfinals
4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.
Prague Arena Prague, Czechia
NHL Network
TBD Quarterfinals
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Prague Arena Prague, Czechia
NHL Network
Sat., May 25
TBD Semifinals
2:20 p.m./8:20 a.m.
Prague Arena Prague, Czechia
NHL Network
TBD Semifinals
6:20 p.m./12:20 p.m.
Prague Arena Prague, Czechia
NHL Network
Sun., May 26
TBD Bronze Medal Game
3:20 p.m./9:20 a.m.
Prague Arena Prague, Czechia
NHL Network
TBD Gold Medal Game
8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m.
Prague Arena Prague, Czechia
NHL Network
In the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the U.S. clinched the top spot in the preliminary round of Group B, leading to a quarterfinal͏ s͏howdown with Cz͏echia. The Americans triumphed͏ with a solid 3-͏0 victor͏y, propelling them t͏o͏ the semifinal͏s ͏for the third consecutive year.
However, their journey was halt͏ed ͏by Ger͏man͏y in a tight 4-3 encounter. Subsequently, Team USA faced Latvia in the bronze ͏medal match but fell short, concluding the championship in fourth place among 16 competing nations.
Throughout history, the United States has accrued an impressive tally of 13 podium finishes, notably securing one gold medal (1933), four silver medals (1950, 1939, 1934, 1931), and eight bronze medals (2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949).
Team USA's 2024 Men's World Championship Roster
Team USA's lineup for the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship is a blend of experienced and upcoming stars, determined to make an impact on the international stage.
In goal, Alex Lyon, the oldest player on the roster at 31, brings a wealth of experience and leadership. Joining him is Trey Augustine, the youngest player on the team at 21, who adds youthful energy and promise to the goaltending position.
On defense, the team boasts a formidable group of blueliners. Seth Jones, a four-time medalist in IIHF world championship play, leads the defensive corps alongside top prospects Luke Hughes and Jake Sanderson. Matthew Kessel, Michael Kesselring, and Jeff Petry provide depth and defensive stability to the lineup.
USA has an interesting mix of forwards up front, with Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin, and Brady Tkachuk leading the charge having played in many international games. To supplement them we have got new lads Mikey Eyssimont, Kevin Hayes, Ryan Leonard, Brock Nelson, and Will Smith who offer more options in attacking play.
Representing various NHL teams, college programs, and developmental leagues, USA's roster reflects the depth and diversity of American hockey talent. Under the guidance of head coach Mike Sullivan, this cohesive unit is ready to compete for gold at the IIHF Men's World Championship.