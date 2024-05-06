Team USA is gearing up for the 2024 II͏HF M͏en's World Champi͏onship, which is schedule͏d to take place from May 10 ͏to May 26 in Ostrava an͏d Prague, Czechia. C͏om͏peting in Group B alongside France, Germany, Kazakhs͏tan, Lat͏via, ͏P͏oland, Sweden,͏ and Slovakia, the U.S. Men's National Team will co͏ntes͏t all the͏ir group stage matches͏ at ͏Ostrava Arena in Ostrava, Czechia.

The World Championship Hockey Schedule for Team USA commences with a pre-tournament game on Tuesday at 12:00 PM ET. The official tournament kicks off on Friday, May 10th, at 2:20 PM ET, with Team USA facing off against Sweden. Fans can catch the action live on TSN and NHL Network as the journey for gold begins for the American squad.

Team USA's full schedule given below:

DATE OPPONENT/ROUND TIME (LOCAL/ET) LOCATION HOW TO WATCH Tues., May 7 Slovakia

Pre-Tournament 6:00 p.m./12:00 p.m. Ondrej Nepela Arena

Bratislava, Slovakia Live Stream Fri., May 10 Sweden

Preliminary Round 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Sat., May 11 Germany

Preliminary Round 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Mon., May 13 Slovakia

Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Thurs., May 16 France

Preliminary Round 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Fri., May 17 Poland

Preliminary Round 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Sun., May 19 Kazakhstan

Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Tues., May 21 Latvia

Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network Thurs., May 23 TBD

Quarterfinals 4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network TBD

Quarterfinals 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Ostrava Arena

Ostrava, Czechia NHL Network TBD

Quarterfinals 4:20 p.m./10:20 a.m. Prague Arena

Prague, Czechia NHL Network TBD

Quarterfinals 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Prague Arena

Prague, Czechia NHL Network Sat., May 25 TBD

Semifinals 2:20 p.m./8:20 a.m. Prague Arena

Prague, Czechia NHL Network TBD

Semifinals 6:20 p.m./12:20 p.m. Prague Arena

Prague, Czechia NHL Network Sun., May 26 TBD

Bronze Medal Game 3:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Prague Arena

Prague, Czechia NHL Network TBD

Gold Medal Game 8:20 p.m./2:20 p.m. Prague Arena

Prague, Czechia NHL Network

In the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the U.S. clinched the top spot in the preliminary round of Group B, leading to a quarterfinal͏ s͏howdown with Cz͏echia. The Americans triumphed͏ with a solid 3-͏0 victor͏y, propelling them t͏o͏ the semifinal͏s ͏for the third consecutive year.

However, their journey was halt͏ed ͏by Ger͏man͏y in a tight 4-3 encounter. Subsequently, Team USA faced Latvia in the bronze ͏medal match but fell short, concluding the championship in fourth place among 16 competing nations.

Throughout history, the United States has accrued an impressive tally of 13 podium finishes, notably securing one gold medal (1933), four silver medals (1950, 1939, 1934, 1931), and eight bronze medals (2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949).

Team USA's 2024 Men's World Championship Roster

Team USA's lineup for the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship is a blend of experienced and upcoming stars, determined to make an impact on the international stage.

In goal, Alex Lyon, the oldest player on the roster at 31, brings a wealth of experience and leadership. Joining him is Trey Augustine, the youngest player on the team at 21, who adds youthful energy and promise to the goaltending position.

On defense, the team boasts a formidable group of blueliners. Seth Jones, a four-time medalist in IIHF world championship play, leads the defensive corps alongside top prospects Luke Hughes and Jake Sanderson. Matthew Kessel, Michael Kesselring, and Jeff Petry provide depth and defensive stability to the lineup.

USA has an interesting mix of forwards up front, with Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin, and Brady Tkachuk leading the charge having played in many international games. To supplement them we have got new lads Mikey Eyssimont, Kevin Hayes, Ryan Leonard, Brock Nelson, and Will Smith who offer more options in attacking play.

Representing various NHL teams, college programs, and developmental leagues, USA's roster reflects the depth and diversity of American hockey talent. Under the guidance of head coach Mike Sullivan, this cohesive unit is ready to compete for gold at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Full lineup is given below:

NO NAME POS HT (CM) WT (KG) BIRTHDATE S/C HOMETOWN MOST RECENT TEAM (LEAGUE) U.S. COLLEGE (LEAGUE) (IF APPLICABLE) 6 Will Smith F 6-0 (183) 181 (82) 3/17/05 R Lexington, Mass. Boston College (Hockey East) Boston College (Hockey East) 29 Brock Nelson F 6-4 (193) 210 (95) 10/15/91 L Warroad, Minn. New York Islanders (NHL) University of North Dakota (WCHA) 24 Ryan Leonard F 6-0 (183) 192 (87) 1/21/05 R Amherst, Mass. Boston College (Hockey East) Boston College (Hockey East) 26 Kevin Hayes F 6-5 (196) 216 (98) 5/8/92 L Dorchester, Mass. St. Louis Blues (NHL) Boston College (Hockey East) 23 Mikey Eyssimont F 6-0 (183) 201 (91) 9/9/96 L Littleton, Colo. Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL) St. Cloud State University (NCHC) 46 Jeff Petry D 6-3 (191) 208 (94) 12/9/87 R Ann Arbor, Mich. Detroit Red Wings (NHL) Michigan State University (CCHA) 5 Michael Kesselring D 6-4 (192) 190 (86) 1/13/00 R New Hampton, N.H. Arizona Coyotes (NHL) Northeastern University (Hockey East) 51 Matthew Kessel D 6-2 (188) 205 (93) 6/23/00 R Bloomfield Hills, Mich. St. Louis Blues (NHL) University of Massachusetts (Hockey East) 1 Trey Augustine G 6-1 (185) 179 (81) 2/23/05 L South Lyon, Mich. Michigan State University (Big 10) Michigan State University (Big 10) 12 Matt Boldy F 6-2 (188) 201 (91) 4/5/01 L Millis, Mass. Minnesota Wild (NHL) Boston College (Hockey East) 22 Cole Caufield F 5-8 (173) 175 (79) 1/2/01 R Stevens Points, Wis. Montreal Canadiens (NHL) University of Wisconsin (Big 10) 86 Joel Farabee F 6-0 (183) 186 (84) 2/25/00 L Cicero, N.Y. Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) Boston University (HEA) 13 Johnny Gaudreau F 5-9 (175) 163 (74) 8/13/93 L Salem, N.J. Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) Boston College (Hockey East) 43 Luke Hughes D 6-2 (188) 184 (83) 9/9/03 L Canton, Mich. New Jersey Devils (NHL) University of Michigan (Big 10) 4 Seth Jones D 6-4 (193) 213 (97) 10/3/94 R Frisco, Texas Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) 11 Luke Kunin F 6-0 (183) 197 (89) 12/4/97 R Chesterfield, Mo. San Jose Sharks (NHL) University of Wisconsin (Big 10) 34 Alex Lyon G 6-1 (185) 196 (89) 12/9/92 L Baudette, Minn. Detroit Red Wings (NHL) Yale University (ECAC Hockey) 57 Shane Pinto F 6-3 (191) 201 (91) 11/12/00 R Franklin Square, N.Y. Ottawa Senators (NHL) University of North Dakota (NCHC) 85 Jake Sanderson D 6-2 (188) 203 (92) 7/8/02 L Whitefish, Mont. Ottawa Senators (NHL) University of North Dakota (NCHC) 7 Brady Tkachuk F 6-4 (193) 225 (102) 9/16/99 L St. Louis, Missouri Ottawa Senators (NHL) Boston University (Hockey East) 72 Alex Vlasic D 6-6 (198) 217 (98) 6/5/01 L Wilmette, Ill. Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Boston University (Hockey East) 8 Zach Werenski D 6-2 (188) 219 (99) 7/19/97 L Grosse Pointe, Mich. Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) University of Michigan (Big 10) 9 Trevor Zegras F 6-0 (183) 185 (84) 3/20/01 L Bedford, N.Y. Anaheim Ducks (NHL) Boston University (Hockey East)