Team USA captain Auston Matthews makes his feelings known on dealing with boos from Finnish fans at 4 Nations

A hostile crowd is nothing new for Auston Matthews, especially in Montreal. The Team USA captain was unfazed by the booing crowd during the opening ceremony for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday. Matthews is likely to get a similar reception from the Canadian crowd when the US team takes the ice against Finland on Thursday. During a press conference after team practice on Thursday morning, Matthews took the crowd’s reaction in stride.

“We play here quite a bit and obviously it’s always a great atmosphere. I think it’s just something you embrace and have fun with,” the Toronto Maple Leafs captain said via Sportsnet. “Obviously, if you’re getting booed, you’re doing something right. So, in the end, these are moments, game situations that you kind of dream of playing in, so I don’t think there’s really any issue with that.”

Matthews would expect to be booed by Habs fans in Montreal, but the recent geopolitical situation and tariff tensions between the USA and Canada have added to the fans’ displays of hostility. On top of that, given that the two teams are favorites to win the four-nation tournament, it’s safe to say that the home crowd will be trying everything it can to knock the US players off balance.

Matthews’ fellow Leaf William Nylander was also booed when he stepped out on the ice on Wednesday for the Sweden vs Canada match. Canada secured a narrow 4-3 victory.

Auston Matthews “kicked out of Team USA” for joke about cake and Bill Guerin

Auston Matthews shares a lighthearted exchange between him and Team USA GM Bill Guerin on Wednesday, showcasing the relaxed atmosphere in the team locker room.

Matthews and the team surprised assistant coach John Hynes with a birthday cake on Monday and posted pictures from the impromptu party on social media. When asked about the celebration the next day in an interview, Matthews jokingly told The Athletic that they were trying “to keep that birthday cake as far away from Billy Guerin as possible.”

Guerin, known for his reputation as a practical joker, played along and feigned anger at Matthews’ joke, seemingly sending his team captain packing.

“He yelled at me for like two minutes,” Matthews said via The Athletic. “It was pretty funny. He has a great sense of humor. He’s a lot of fun to be around, so we had a good laugh about it this morning.”

Guerin later revealed that he enjoyed Matthews' joke and that it was “right up my alley.”

