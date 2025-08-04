Team USA GM Bill Guerin sets clear expectations ahead of 2026 Olympics: "We just have to find a way"

Team USA has once again received the opportunity to compete for a gold after losing in the 4 Nations finals. Now, this time, they are going to play on a grand stage, the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Milan, Italy, from 5-22 February.

Ad

Six players have already been named to the roster, including Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, his brother Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel and Charlie McAvoy. More player names will be made public after the orientation camp. These NHL players are expected to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, when Canada defeated Sweden for the gold medal.

Team USA general manager Bill Guerin says the goal at the 2026 Winter Olympics is to win gold.

Ad

Trending

"We have to win," Guerin said, via NHL.com. "We have to win another one of these. It's been (long time) since 1996. We just have to find a way."

Guerin also mentioned that not every great player will make the final team. He wants a balanced lineup with the right mix of roles. The final roster will include 25 players: 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. So, it's obvious that some tough decisions will need to be made.

Ad

"The game is so good right now," Guerin said about what he learned from 4 Nations. "It's not an All-Star Game. It is best-on-best, and that means offense, defense, special teams, all those things. Everything's important."

According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, new names like Tage Thompson, Cole Caufield and Jason Robertson could add scoring. Defense will include top players like Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski. Connor Hellebuyck is likely to be the top goalie. Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman are also in the mix.

Ad

Team USA won gold in 2025 IIHF Championship

Earlier in May, Team USA ended its long wait for gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The last time they won was in 1933, and it was Tage Thompson who scored the overtime goal to beat Switzerland.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in the final game.

"That's hockey, man," Swayman said, via NHL.com. "The biggest moments and the biggest stages, that's what we live for. 1933, that was in our mind the whole time ... Mission accomplished."

Team USA had lost 12 semifinals in a row before this year. Swayman called the victory a big moment in his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama