USA coach Mike Sullivan explained the reasoning behind keeping Brady Tkachuk out of the Sweden game following an injury scare at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

During the first period, Tkachuk was skating toward the net when lost his balance and collided with the goalpost, making contact with his lower body. Although he briefly returned to the ice later in the first period, Tkachuk only played a 14-second shift before exiting the game.

Sullivan was asked for an update on Brady Tkachuk's status in the postgame press conference, and he responded:

"Brady obviously had a lower-body injury,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point. I haven't gotten an update to this point after the game yet, so we'll see how he responds, but I don't anticipate it being an issue.”

The US wrapped up their round-robin game with a 2-1 loss against Sweden. The team was playing without Matthew Tkachuk, Charlie McAvoy, and captain Auston Matthews due to injuries.

Both Canada and the United States are set to face off in a rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.

Brady Tkachuk on Matthew's availability for 4 Nations final

Matthew Tkachuk sustained a lower-body injury in the U.S.'s 3-1 win over Canada and had to sit out the remaining 12:36 minutes of the game. Sullivan said that Matthew is currently being evaluated.

He emphasized that the decision will be made with Tkachuk's well-being and the team's best interests in mind. However, Sullivan also noted that he does not have much information about the player's injury.

"We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more," said Sullivan.

Brady Tkachuk expressed confidence before the loss to Sweden that Matthew would be ready to play against Canada on Thursday.

"He'll be good to go for Thursday," Brady Tkachuk said of his brother. "Smart for him to rest up, knowing we're already in for Thursday. He'll be good to go."

The 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game takes place at TD Garden on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

