Mike Sullivan will coach Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Their first game is today, so they have not yet been tested in this tournament. They will try to take down the other three nations in this contest over the next week, and Sullivan wanted his team to remember one key thing.

With a stacked roster full of some of the most talented hockey players in the world, Sullivan knows his team is good. He also knows that this is true of all four nations.

"Every team is deep, every team has (elite) talent," he said via David Pagnotta. ... "We think we have a balanced attack that can play against anybody."

According to Pierre LeBrun, he also said:

“We’ve got to become a team in the true sense of the word.”

LeBrun noted that it felt like Sullivan was saying that this team was specifically chosen to come together and play specific roles to support the ultimate goal, not necessarily just as a collection of the best American players.

Team USA will face Finland tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+.

Mike Sullivan announces Team USA lineup for Finland matchup

All the preparation and planning has come to an end. Team USA is going to take on Finland tonight in their 4 Nations Face-Off opener. Mike Sullivan, the head coach, has carefully crafted a lineup to try and defeat the Finns.

Mike Sullivan is coaching Team USA (Imagn)

The forwards will be:

Kyle Connor - Jack Eichel - Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel - Auston Matthews - Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk - J.T. Miller - Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson - Vincent Trocheck - Dylan Larkin

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, brothers, won't be on the same line. On defense, the USA will use:

Jaccob Slavin - Adam Fox

Zach Werenski - Charlie McAvoy

Noah Hanifin - Brock Faber

The goalies Sullivan will have at his disposal are:

Connor Hellebuyck Jake Oettinger Jeremy Swayman

Hellebuyck will get the start in goal against a Finland team led by Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine, Mikko Rantanen, Rasmus Ristolainen and Kevin Lankinen.

