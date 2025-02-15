Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk issues stern warning to Team Canada ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off clash

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said he is looking forward to facing Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He last played against a Canadian team in the 2016 World Juniors.

"I think I've thought about this game for nine years, so we'll be ready for it," the American forward told Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas.

Team USA crushed Finland 6-1 in their opening game in the tournament on Thursday. The U.S. team got an extremely hostile reception from the Montreal crowd, with boos resounding around the Bell Centre when the team’s starting lineups were announced. The crowd also cheered on the Finnish team and booed the Americans, especially their captain Auston Matthews, who plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The crowd also booed when the U.S. national anthem was sung before the game in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump stating he would levy heavy tariffs on Canadian imports.

“I didn’t like it,” Matthew said about the booing via NHL.com, “and that’s all I got.”

Matthew Tkachuk and his brother enter the record books in game against Finland

Matthew Tkachuk #19 (left) and Brady Tkachuk #7 (right) of Team United States pose for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Media Day. (Credits: Getty)

Matthew’s brother Brady Tkachuk, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, is also on the roster of Team USA. Matthew and Brady both scored twice against Finland and are looking to replicate that form in the game against Canada. The brothers set a new record, becoming the first siblings ever to score multiple goals in the same game in international hockey.

They also joined an elite club of father-son pairs who have scored goals for their country. Their father, Keith Tkachuk, played for 18 seasons in the NHL and won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey for the U.S.

Matthew Tkachuk opened up about playing on the same team as his brother for the first time in his NHL career.

"It's a special moment for us to be able to play with each other,” Matthew said via Sportsnet. “I think that's when it finally set in, when the fans were obviously booing us when we came out for warm-ups and I'm following him. It was unbelievable."

Brady also said that a Canada-USA hockey game was always special.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest game that I’ve ever played in my career, so I’m really looking forward to that,” Brady said via NHL.com. “Yeah, there’s a big buildup to it. U.S. versus Canada, it’s bigger than just the guys on the ice.”

The USA was the last team to defeat Canada in an international hockey match at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

