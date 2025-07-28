Ted Leonsis shares heartfelt farewell note for Nicklas Backstrom as Capitals veteran confirms NHL exit to resume career in Sweden

Ex-Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom, who last played in 2023, is leaving the NHL to return to Sweden. He has signed with Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League. Backstrom, 37, stepped away from hockey due to hip problems. He had surgery in 2022, but still felt pain after returning. But following a failed attempt to return to training in 2024, he decided to focus on recovery.Capitals owner Ted Leonsis thanked Backstrom in a tweet on Monday, in which he said Backstrom was one of the team’s best players ever.&quot;Thank you, Nicklas Bäckström,&quot; Leonsis said. &quot;One of the best to ever lace 'em up for the @Capitals and a pillar of our team and our community! @Brynas just got a whole bunch of new fans here in Washington, DC. We look forward to watching you play and welcoming you back to DC soon! #ALLCAPS&quot;After two years of rehab, Backstrom feels ready to continue playing the game he loves.&quot;It's been a couple of tough years in terms of injuries, but now my body feels great,&quot; Backstrom said, via NHL.com. &quot;I feel really excited to take on this task.&quot;Once Nicklas Backstrom's 5-year, $46,000,000 contract with the Capitals ended after the 2024-25 NHL season, talks with Brynas began. He said the decision to return felt right for him and his family.&quot;We've made this decision together with my family, and I'm very excited,&quot; Backstrom said. &quot;My body feels great, I'm whole and ready to go.&quot;Nicklas Backstrom called Ovechkin's 895th goal &quot;special&quot;In April, Nicklas Backstrom watched Alex Ovechkin break the NHL goal record. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal, passing Wayne Gretzky against the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin. Backstrom said the moment was very special and emotional.&quot;Very special,&quot; Backstrom said, via NHL.com. &quot;Very special, emotional.&quot;Ovechkin finished the season with 44 goals and was on a standout scoring streak near the end of last season. He scored 7 goals in the last 8 games, taking his total goal tally to 897.&quot;This is the Ovi we know,&quot; Backstrom said about his impressive pace. &quot;When he's close to a milestone or record, he does it right away. That's who he is.&quot;Nicklas Backstrom played 1,058 games with Ovechkin and assisted on 279 of his goals. They first played together in 2007 and last played in 2023. He played 1,105 games in the NHL, all with the Capitals. Backstrom is the team’s all-time leader in assists (762). He helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in 2018.