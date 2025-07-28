  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Washington Capitals
  • Ted Leonsis shares heartfelt farewell note for Nicklas Backstrom as Capitals veteran confirms NHL exit to resume career in Sweden

Ted Leonsis shares heartfelt farewell note for Nicklas Backstrom as Capitals veteran confirms NHL exit to resume career in Sweden

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:27 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Nicklas Backstrom is leaving the NHL to return to Sweden (Source: IMAGN)

Ex-Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom, who last played in 2023, is leaving the NHL to return to Sweden. He has signed with Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League.

Ad

Backstrom, 37, stepped away from hockey due to hip problems. He had surgery in 2022, but still felt pain after returning. But following a failed attempt to return to training in 2024, he decided to focus on recovery.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis thanked Backstrom in a tweet on Monday, in which he said Backstrom was one of the team’s best players ever.

"Thank you, Nicklas Bäckström," Leonsis said. "One of the best to ever lace 'em up for the @Capitals and a pillar of our team and our community! @Brynas just got a whole bunch of new fans here in Washington, DC. We look forward to watching you play and welcoming you back to DC soon! #ALLCAPS"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After two years of rehab, Backstrom feels ready to continue playing the game he loves.

"It's been a couple of tough years in terms of injuries, but now my body feels great," Backstrom said, via NHL.com. "I feel really excited to take on this task."

Once Nicklas Backstrom's 5-year, $46,000,000 contract with the Capitals ended after the 2024-25 NHL season, talks with Brynas began. He said the decision to return felt right for him and his family.

Ad
"We've made this decision together with my family, and I'm very excited," Backstrom said. "My body feels great, I'm whole and ready to go."

Nicklas Backstrom called Ovechkin's 895th goal "special"

In April, Nicklas Backstrom watched Alex Ovechkin break the NHL goal record. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal, passing Wayne Gretzky against the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin. Backstrom said the moment was very special and emotional.

Ad
"Very special," Backstrom said, via NHL.com. "Very special, emotional."

Ovechkin finished the season with 44 goals and was on a standout scoring streak near the end of last season. He scored 7 goals in the last 8 games, taking his total goal tally to 897.

"This is the Ovi we know," Backstrom said about his impressive pace. "When he's close to a milestone or record, he does it right away. That's who he is."

Nicklas Backstrom played 1,058 games with Ovechkin and assisted on 279 of his goals. They first played together in 2007 and last played in 2023. He played 1,105 games in the NHL, all with the Capitals. Backstrom is the team’s all-time leader in assists (762). He helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in 2018.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications