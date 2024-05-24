"Tell this moron to apologize": Ryan Whitney claps back at Dave Portnoy for latter's "McPat Maroon" comment belittling Connor McDavid

Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host Ryan Whitney didn't take kindly to Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy's "McPat Marron" comment aimed at Connor McDavid.

Whitney fired back at Portnoy, showing his support for the Oilers captain and calling for an apology from the latter for his dismissive remark.

In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Portnoy made remarks questioning the abilities of Connor McDavid by comparing him to other legendary hockey players like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux:

"I just gotta ask Connor McDavid part of the reason I bet on the Stanley Cup. Oh, Jesus is more like MC Pat Maroon," Dave Portnoy said.

Portnoy suggested that even Pat Maroon, a less prominent player in the conversation, could have scored the opportunity McDavid missed in the first period of Thursday's ECF Game 1 against the Dallas Stars.

"Shouldn't McDavid have just got boom-top shelves? Do you think Lemieux misses that shot then Gretzky missed that shot? The Orr miss that shot? Messier misses that shot. Pat Maroon misses that shot Pat Maroon, and even I mean Pat Maroon puts that away," he continued.

He went on to criticize the Oilers captain, stating that if he can't perform in critical moments, he might be considered overrated or a player who excels only in the regular season. Portnoy debated about legacies and implied that McDavd was not living up to the expectations of being a top player.

However, Connor McDavid silenced all his doubters by netting the game-winning goal in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win for the Oilers over the Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference final series.

Whitney wasted no time in demanding an apology from Dave Portnoy for his criticism of McDavid after the game:

"Oilers fans need to tell this moron to apologize," Ryan Whitney wrote on X.

The Edmonton Oilers lead the series 1-0. Game 2 is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Ryan Whitney on Connor McDavid's game-winning goal

Ryan Whitney was all praise for McDavid's game-winning goal, calling it an incredible win. He highlighted the perfect pass by Evan Bouchard that led to the Oilers captain burying the shot 37 seconds into second overtime.

Whitney emphasized that great players like Connor McDavid make mistakes but respond with clutch performances:

"What a win. Incredible. Perfect pass by Bouchard and Mcdavid buries. That’s what you truly great ones do they make a mistake and they respond. We got home ice advantage and just won a game because of the number 1 PK left in the playoffs. 3 five on 5 goals #LetsGoOilers," Ryan Whitney said.

McDavid collected two points in the matchup.