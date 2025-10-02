"Term is a bit concerning" "Zito is the best": NHL fans react as Niko Mikkola signs $40M, 8-year contract extension with Panthers

Niko Mikkola will be staying with the Florida Panthers for a long time. The Finnish defenseman signed an eight-year, $40 million extension on Thursday, keeping him with the team through the 2033-34 season. His new deal comes with a $5 million cap hit, a number that could look better in the future as the NHL salary cap continues to rise.Mikkola has built his career on simple, consistent play. At 6-foot-6, he uses his size well and focuses on defense first. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2015 and later played for the New York Rangers before joining Florida. Over six NHL seasons, he has played 328 games and scored 62 points. Last year was his best offensive season, finishing with six goals and 16 assists for 22 points.NHL insider Pierre LeBrun described it as a “value extension for the two-time defending champs,” but not everyone agreed.&quot;8 years x $5M AAV for Niko Mikkola, value extension for the two-time defending champs,&quot; LeBrun's X post read.The extension quickly led to reactions from fans on X.&quot;Like the cap hit but the term is a bit concerning. He'll be under contract til he's 37 kinda concerning,&quot; a fan said.タイラア TB @tairaa_buLINK@PierreVLeBrun Like the cap hit but the term is a bit concerning. He'll be under contract til he's 37 kinda concerning.&quot;Excellent contract. Zito is the best,&quot; another fan praised the Panthers and general manager Bill Zito.Zach🇺🇸 @PanthersVetLINK@PierreVLeBrun Excellent contract. Zito is the best&quot;No state tax is clearly a very big problem. It’s right in Gary’s face, he won’t do anything about it, but it’s 150 percent a problem in the league,&quot; one user pointed out Florida’s no state tax policy.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Definitely no state tax problems eh Gary. Idiot,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Absolute STEAL for Florida,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;lol state tax has NOTTTTHING to do with this for sure,&quot; a fan said.Bill Zito speaks about Niko Mikkola's contractFlorida Panthers general manager Bill Zito spoke after Niko Mikkola's contract extension with the team. Mikkola played an important role in Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.&quot;He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers,&quot; Zito said, via NHL.com.Last season, the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the finals again to win their second straight Stanley Cup. The Panthers made it possible with their solid defense, in which Mikkola played a big role. They curbed the Oilers' offense, despite the presence of stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.Niko Mikkola and Florida will now focus on the 2025-26 season. Many players from the cup team are returning, and the Panthers want to chase a third straight Stanley Cup.