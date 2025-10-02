  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • "Term is a bit concerning" "Zito is the best": NHL fans react as Niko Mikkola signs $40M, 8-year contract extension with Panthers

"Term is a bit concerning" "Zito is the best": NHL fans react as Niko Mikkola signs $40M, 8-year contract extension with Panthers

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 02, 2025 15:06 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Niko Mikkola signs $40M, 8-year contract extension with Panthers (Source: Imagn)

Niko Mikkola will be staying with the Florida Panthers for a long time. The Finnish defenseman signed an eight-year, $40 million extension on Thursday, keeping him with the team through the 2033-34 season. His new deal comes with a $5 million cap hit, a number that could look better in the future as the NHL salary cap continues to rise.

Ad

Mikkola has built his career on simple, consistent play. At 6-foot-6, he uses his size well and focuses on defense first. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2015 and later played for the New York Rangers before joining Florida. Over six NHL seasons, he has played 328 games and scored 62 points. Last year was his best offensive season, finishing with six goals and 16 assists for 22 points.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun described it as a “value extension for the two-time defending champs,” but not everyone agreed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"8 years x $5M AAV for Niko Mikkola, value extension for the two-time defending champs," LeBrun's X post read.
Ad

The extension quickly led to reactions from fans on X.

"Like the cap hit but the term is a bit concerning. He'll be under contract til he's 37 kinda concerning," a fan said.
Ad
"Excellent contract. Zito is the best," another fan praised the Panthers and general manager Bill Zito.
Ad
"No state tax is clearly a very big problem. It’s right in Gary’s face, he won’t do anything about it, but it’s 150 percent a problem in the league," one user pointed out Florida’s no state tax policy.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"Definitely no state tax problems eh Gary. Idiot," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Absolute STEAL for Florida," another fan commented.
"lol state tax has NOTTTTHING to do with this for sure," a fan said.

Bill Zito speaks about Niko Mikkola's contract

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito spoke after Niko Mikkola's contract extension with the team. Mikkola played an important role in Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

"He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers," Zito said, via NHL.com.
Ad

Last season, the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the finals again to win their second straight Stanley Cup. The Panthers made it possible with their solid defense, in which Mikkola played a big role. They curbed the Oilers' offense, despite the presence of stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Niko Mikkola and Florida will now focus on the 2025-26 season. Many players from the cup team are returning, and the Panthers want to chase a third straight Stanley Cup.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications