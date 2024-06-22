"Terrible call" "That was so razor thin": NHL fans divided over controversial offside call for Panthers goal in Stanley Cup Final Game 6

A controversial offside call in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers has left NHL fans divided.

The incident occurred early in the second period when the Panthers appeared to have cut the Oilers' lead to 2-1 on a goal by Aleksander Barkov. However, the Oilers' coaching staff immediately challenged the play for offside.

After a thorough review by the officials, it was determined that Panthers forward Sam Reinhart had indeed crossed the blue line before the puck, nullifying Barkov's goal. The decision was met with mixed reactions from fans.

One fan expressed their frustration on social media, stating,

"Terrible call. Edmonton needs Toronto to help them win a cup"

Another fan commented:

"That was so razor thin...they need to change the rule to the same as scoring a TD. Lol" on X.

On the other hand, some fans defended the decision.

Offside!!! Brilliant challenge by Knoblauch!! one fan wrote on X.

"It’s not rigged, it’s not fixed, it was a coaches challenge that went the oilers way. Maybe if the Panthers had more than 5 shots on goal in the first 30 minutes they would be doing better?" another fan wrote.

"There’s literally no angle down the line. The geometry is off to even call it. Gives the reply booth a pick them how they want it call lol." a user wrote.

"Offside needs a microscope and a video review and yet the linesmen give 1-2 feet at red line grace on most “icing” calls. Get rid of the challenge rule." another user wrote.

As the game progressed, the Oilers capitalized on the reversed call, extending their lead to 3-0 by the end of the second period.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice reacts to overturned goal

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was frustrated after Aleksander Barkov's second-period goal was overturned following an Edmonton offside challenge.

Maurice could be seen yelling and making gestures indicating his disagreement with the official's decision.

The Edmonton Oilers got goals from Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, and Zach Hyman.