“Testing that wonky knee” “Doesn’t look far away” - NHL fans react as Canucks' Thatcher Demko turns up for practice ahead of Oilers game

Vancouver Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko has been out since April 21 due to a lower-body injury he sustained during Game 1 of the playoffs.

But the good news is that Demko could return to the lineup. He hit the ice on Tuesday following practice ahead of the Canucks-Oilers series opener on Wednesday night, insider Jeff Paterson reported.

However, trollers on X did not pass up the opportunity to poke fun at the Canucks’ starting goalie.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, there was also a flood of support and enthusiasm from the Canucks Army.

"This is what I wanted to hear earlier," a fan tweeted.

"I’m no expert but … doesn’t look too far away," another fan tweeted.

"Another day closer," an optimistic fan tweeted.

So far, Demko’s rehab has been going well. With backup Arturs Silovs playing well, the Canucks can take a deep breath and focus on stopping Connor McDavid and company.

Thatcher Demko ruled out but improving

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Demko would be unavailable for Game 1 versus the Oilers. However, he mentioned that Demko has been improving, per Global News.

Demko went down during Game 1 of the Canucks’ opening-round series against the Nashville Predators. Then, backup Casey DeSmith went down following appearances in Games 2 and 3.

Since then, the club has ridden Arturs Silovs.

Thus far, Silovs has been a difference-maker for the Canucks. Here's what Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes had to say about him per Global News:

"I think that he just did a great job." He’s a young guy but obviously very competitive. And the moment wasn’t too big for him."

Hughes’ comments are appreciative considering Vancouver found success with its third-string goalie.

"You just have to be ready to embrace your moment," Silovs said.

The Latvian goalie has made the most of his moment thus far.

Meanwhile, the Canucks don’t need to rush Demko back, at least not till Silovs holds down the fort.

Silvos and Canucks will go through a much tougher test in the second round. They face the high-octane offense of the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers easily dispatched the Los Angeles Kings, setting up a clash of epic proportions in Western Canada.