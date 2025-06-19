"Thank you Boston": Brad Marchand joins chant by Panthers fans outside Elbo Room during Stanley Cup win celebration [WATCH]

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand joined in the chants by Panthers fans outside the Elbo Room during their Stanley Cup win celebration.

On Tuesday, the Panthers claimed their second consecutive title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6.

Brad Marchand, who joined the Panthers during the trade deadline, played a key role in helping the Panthers win their second championship.

Marchand joined his Panthers teammates in the Elbo Room as they celebrated the win. Meanwhile, fans outside the room welcomed Marchand with “Thank you, Boston” chants.

This was Brad Marchand's second Stanley Cup title in his career, the first being with the Boston Bruins in 2011. He played for 16 seasons with the Bruins. The 37-year-old accumulated 20 points through 10 goals and as many assists in 20 playoff games.

Brad Marchand openes up about winning Stanley Cup after 14 years

Brad Marchand came close to winning his second Cup before the Panthers in 2013 and 2019 when the Boston Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, respectively.

He opened up about winning his second Cup after 14 years, describing it as a completely different feeling:

“It feels completely different,” Marchand said via NHL. “I have so much more respect and appreciation for how difficult it was to get here and how hard it is and the amount of things that need to go right to win. There’s so many great teams in the League and so much talk about this guy deserves it, that guy deserves it, and you want to see certain guys win.

Reflecting on his journey, Marchand acknowledged that his trade to the Panthers was unexpected, but it worked out, and he's savoring the moment.

“But everything has to line up perfectly. My situation is a perfect example of that. I shouldn’t have been here. But it worked out – and I’m enjoying the hell out of," he added.

Although the Florida Panthers would likely be keen to re-sign Marchand, his future remains uncertain as his contract is set to expire at the end of this month.

