"Thank you for defeating evil", "Best team game": Red Wings fans rejoice as Detroit secures shutout win against Golden Knights

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for his first shutout this season. Mrazek was playing his third game for Detroit after being traded from Chicago.

Ad

Albert Johansson scored in the second period, giving Detroit the lead. Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper added goals in the third period.

Vegas goalie Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves, but his team could not score. The Golden Knights have now lost four of their last five games.

After the win, the Red Wings shared the final score on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Soon, fans shared their opinions on the Red Wings win:

“Thank you for defeating the evil.” One fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Best team game I have seen in a while!” Another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Great defensive game. Way to take advantage of a tired team. Huge 2 points." One fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Frustrating team. Lose crucial games against equal opponents, get completely manhandled by Carolina (who they have to play AGAIN) but manhandle Vegas all game. Makes sense. Just another ending like last year, get hot at the end, and lose out of your control lol" a fan wrote.

Ad

"I think most wings fans owe Mrazek an apology seen a lot of “oh no we want Talbot not mrazek we’re screwed” and he delivers us a shutout and stays in after getting hurt I believed in him from the moment the trade happened #LGRW" another fan wrote.

"Huge win, huge 2 points. Vegas was pretty gassed playing 3 games in 4 nights and the boys took full advantage of that. Nice to see Mrazek get the shutout, his best game since hes been back. Lets keep this rolling into Washington #LGRW" a third fan commented.

Ad

Red Wings coach spoke about the importance of the win

Albert Johansson scored first at 7:58 of the second period. He got a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko, deked the goalie, and scored. Lucas Raymond made it 2-0 at 4:51 of the third. He moved past two defenders and scored his 23rd goal. Marco Kasper scored the final goal at 11:14, redirecting Erik Gustafsson’s pass into the net.

Ad

Coach Todd McLellan said the game was good for the team’s confidence.

“At the end of the night, the scoreboard was a really good thing for our team,” McLellan said, per NHL.com. “It was a good night for a lot of our players, which should give us some confidence.”

The Detroit Red Wings will get a rematch against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama