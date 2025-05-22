"Thank god he's out of Tampa" "Trade Bedard": NHL fans react as Jeff Blashill gets hired as new Blackhawks head coach

The Chicago Blackhawks have honed in on their next head coach: Jeff Blashill. After back-to-back really poor seasons, the franchise wanted to go in a different direction. Blashill was speculated to be the man for the job, and now it's official.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Pierre LeBrun reported on Thursday that the team had found its head coach for the next few seasons and expects that the team will confirm as much today with a statement.

NHL fans, however, are not too happy about it. Some think this is a disastrous hire that can be advantageous for the team Blashill is leaving behind. Others think it spells doom for Connor Bedard's career.

"Thank god he's out of Tampa," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If the goal is to get to mediocrity then excellent hiring," one said.

"What a terrible choice for coach," another added.

Some fans pointed to his lackluster track record in the past, and they believe the Blackhawks could've done better with a new, fresh face.

"Trade Bedard and spare him the misery," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is a very odd re-tread hire IMO. Woodcroft would have been much better or someone with no experience," one noted.

"A great hire if we’re trying to turn our team into Buffalo. Fire Davidson now," another said.

In general, fans are unhappy with the hire. Blashill is leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also spent eight years (2015-22) with the Detroit Red Wings.

Ad

Jeff Blashill's Blackhawks coaching staff taking shape

Jeff Blashill has been reported as the next head coach for the Chicago Blackhawks. He will be tasked with getting Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel, Tyler Bertuzzi and the rest of the team out of the lottery and into the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, he won't be alone. The new HC will be joined by Anders Sorensen, who will remain with the team after last season. Michael Peca will also join Blashill as an assistant. He comes over from the New York Rangers.

Jeff Blashill's staff is taking shape (Imagn)

A third assistant coach has yet to be named. However, Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci is a candidate for that spot alongside the new coach. The Blackhawks finished as the second-worst team in the NHL last season.

Only the San Jose Sharks had fewer points, but the Blackhawks were one of just three teams that had less than 70 points. They have the third pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama