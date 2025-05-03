"Thank you for helping Patty love hockey again": Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan pens heartfelt message for the city of Montreal

Habs forward Patrik Laine considers the 2024-25 NHL season an individual success. Laine had taken a break from hockey back in Jan. 2024 to focus on his mental health and entered the NHL’s player assistance program.

Ad

Earlier last summer, he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens and has since found his footing in the team. In an interview after the Habs concluded their postseason run facing elimination in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Laine mentioned that he was glad to find his love for the sport once again.

“The only goal that I had for myself this year was to really enjoy playing again. I definitely did that, even though it was hard at times, but I still enjoyed every bit of it,” he said.

Ad

Trending

“For me individually, people are always going to talk about numbers and all that, but for me it was a success that I got to enjoy this awesome sport again.”

On Friday, Patrik Liane’s fiancee Jordan Leigh reposted the clip of the interview on her Instagram stories. In the capitol, she added:

“Thank you for helping Patty love hockey again, Montreal. This city and organization is truly something special ❤️💙🥹”

Ad

via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh

On the ice, Patrik Laine had a decent season with 20 goals and 13 assists in 52 games he played for the Canadiens.

Ad

Patrik Liane’s fiancee opened up on one of the ‘scariest’ decisions of his life

Earlier this year, Jordan Leigh had opened up on how difficult the decision to enter the NHPA was for Laine. In an interview with mental health advocate Kati Morton, Jordan explained how much pressure he was under at the time.

“Patty went into the Player's Assistance Program in January of last year,” she said. “And when he did, it was one of the scariest decisions that he'll say that he's had to make. There's a lot of pressure when you're in that space, and everybody wants you to do well.”

Ad

Leigh also mentioned that while it was one of the hardest choices Laine had made, the positive reaction from fans made a big difference.

“What ended up happening and that we're so grateful for is that when he did that, people were so overwhelmingly positively responding to it,” she said. “I think that when that happened, it really showed a lot of people that Patty is a human.”

Ad

Ad

She also talked about how star athletes are often idolized in a way that can make them seem less human. Leigh said that while it may feel good to be treated like a superstar, it can also make players feel isolated and misunderstood.

In August, Laine and Leigh launched a mental health initiative called From Us to You. The project aims to give people a space to share their mental health stories and support each other. They were inspired to start the initiative because of the encouragement they received when Laine went public with his struggles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama