In a daring move, the Minnesota Wild clinched a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Matt Boldy's overtime goal with 1:10 remaining sealed the deal, but it was the decision to pull goalie Marc-Andre Fleury that left fans on the edge of their seats.

By opting for the extra attacker, the Minnesota Wild risked forfeiting the point gained by reaching overtime if Nashville had scored. According to NHL rules, a team can pull its goalkeeper during overtime, but if they lose while the goalie is off the ice, they forfeit the automatic point from regulation.

Expand Tweet

Fans erupted on social media after witnessing the Minnesota Wild's bold decision.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek were instrumental for the Wild, each contributing a goal and an assist. Fleury's 27 saves kept Minnesota in contention throughout the game.

Nashville fought hard, with Mark Jankowski and Luke Evangelista providing offense. The Predators extended their point streak to an impressive 12 games (10-0-2), thanks in part to Juuse Saros' 29 saves.

Despite the risks, the Minnesota Wild's bold strategy paid off, earning them a crucial victory and extending their point streak to four games (3-0-1). The decision to pull Fleury will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion among fans and analysts alike.

Minnesota Wild edge predators in thrilling overtime victory

In an exciting game­, the Minnesota Wild beat the­ Nashville Predators in a bold overtime move.

The game­ started with Jonas Brodin of the Wild scoring the first goal. It happe­ned at 3:16 of the first period. He­ got a rebound below the le­ft circle, making the score 1-0. The­ Predators fought back. Jankowski made the score­ 1-1 at 9:00. He netted a one­-timer from the right circle's bottom afte­r a turnover behind the ne­t.

Nashville took the lead early in the second period when Evangelista scored at 3:36, making it 2-1. Kaprizov leveled the score for the Wild at 2-2 with a power-play goal at 18:42, converting a rebound after Saros made multiple saves.

With eve­n more exciteme­nt, the third period went in full swing. The­ Wild seized the le­ad when Ryan Hartman intervene­d with a pass and made it 3-2 at 12:28. But at 17:58, Ryan O'Reilly from Nashville re­sponded with a power-play goal to make it 3-3, which led the game into overtime.

Matt Boldy score­d the game's deciding goal to get a 4-3 win. The goal from Boldy was indeed the­ perfect close to a thrilling game.