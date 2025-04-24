“That was as close as I got to losing it”: Gabriel Landeskog's emotions ran high seeing his kids watch him play for first time

It was an emotional night for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who returned to play his first game in nearly three years in Game 3 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Ball Arena erupted with a standing ovation and a huge roar as Landeskog skated out for warmups. His wife and children were present, with his kids holding a sign that read:

"So proud of you Daddy"

After the game, Gabriel Landeskog said that seeing their smiling faces in the warmups was a special moment for him.

"That was as close as I got to losing it during warmup, when I looked over at them and saw their big, smiling faces. It was very special. I think they've probably been thinking that I've been lying this whole time that I do play hockey — I really do," Landeskog said.

He continued:

"They were one and two when I last played, and now they're five and four, and they're growing up. We got another one on the way, coming this summer. It just puts it in perspective how much time has passed."

Landeskog described hockey as his first love and that it's meaningful to have his kids cheering him, noting that his son seems to share his love for sports. He called it a "sweet moment."

"I think it's cool. I think my son has a little bit of that in him as well. He seems to be liking the sports. Pretty sweet moment there."

Gabriel Landeskog clocked 13:16 minutes of ice time on his return, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. He last played when the Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in the Stanley Cup-clinching Game 6. Landeskog was dealing with problems in his right knee at the time.

Gabriel Landeskog and the Avs trail the Stars after Game 3 defeat

On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche lost their second consecutive game to the Dallas Stars following a 2-1 overtime defeat in Game 3 of the Round 1 Western Conference series. The Avalanche trail the Stars 2-1.

Valeri Nichushkin opened the scoring for the Avalanche at 8:09 into the first period. Following a goalless second period, Jamie Benn tied the game for the Stars, scoring on the power play at 9:18 in the third period.

Seguin then netted the overtime winner 5:31 into the extra period. Game 4 returns to Ball Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

