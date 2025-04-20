Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck spoke to media after a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

Late in the game, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington skated up the ice and looked like he wanted to fight. Reporters asked Hellebuyck about it during his postgame interview.

“No. Didn’t see it,” Hellebuyck said. “A goalie fighting in playoffs would be dumb. That'd just be dumb.” (Timestamp: 11:55)

Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves as the Jets outshot the Blues 26-17.

Robert Thomas scored first for the Blues on a power play at 9:31 of the first period, but Mark Scheifele tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:38. Jaret Anderson-Dolan then gave the Jets a 2-1 lead with a deflected shot. However, Oskar Sundqvist tied it 2-2 at 18:10 after a missed clearing attempt. Jordan Kyrou scored on a power play, giving the Blues a 3-2 lead at 1:13 of the second period, but Connor Hellebuyck denied the Blue any other goals in the last 38 minutes.

Alex Iafallo tied the game 3-3 at 9:18 of the third with a shot from near the net, followed by Kyle Connor scoring the game-winning goal with 1:36 left in the third period. Adam Lowry finally scored into an empty net to make it 5-3. Winnipeg ended up scoring three times in the third to win Game 1.

Head coach Scott Arniel said the team expected a tough series. He praised the players for staying focused in the third period.

"I thought [in] the first period we looked real nervous," Arniel said, via NHL.com. "Just trying to find our way, get going. Built it up in the second but then stuck with it and really played well in the third."

Game 2 of the playoffs will be played in Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck wins the William M. Jennings Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck has won the William M. Jennings Trophy for the second straight year after his regular season perforamance in 2024-25. The trophy goes to goalies who play at least 25 games for the team that allows the fewest goals.

Hellebuyck has secured 47 wins this season with eight shutouts, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Winnipeg allowed 191 goals this season, the lowest in the NHL. They also won the Presidents’ Trophy and led the Central Division.

Connor Hellebuyck beat Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich of the Los Angeles Kings for the award. The Kings had allowed 206 goals, which is 15 more than the Jets. Hellebuyck is the first goalie to win back-to-back Jennings Trophies since Martin Brodeur in 2003 and 2004.

