"That dude has been dirty all night": Fans react to Martin Pospisil's ejection for illegal hit on Vince Dunn

In a Monday night clash between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken, forward Martin Pospisil found himself at the center of controversy. He was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit on Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn.

The incident unfolded late in the third period when Pospisil caught Dunn from behind in Seattle's zone, resulting in Dunn being knocked head-first into the boards.

NHL News, sharing the incident on X (formerly Twitter), quoted the official reason for Pospisil's ejection as "checking from behind" on Vince Dunn. The severity of the hit and the potential danger it posed to Dunn led to the significant penalty for Pospisil. Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

The post garnered immediate reactions from fans, who expressed their concern and frustration over Pospisil's actions. One fan noted that this was not an isolated incident, stating,

"He did this TWICE on two separate Kraken players. He better be suspended."

Expand Tweet

Another fan voiced concern about Martin Pospisil's overall conduct during the game, commenting:

"He’s been going after dudes with those hits all night. Hope the league takes a look at this."

Expand Tweet

A more direct message came from a fan who simply stated,

"Enjoy being suspended Martin Pospisil."

Expand Tweet

A fan summed up their view of Pospisil's performance on the ice, stating

"That dude has been dirty all night."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martin Pospisil served 17 penalty minutes in the game against Kraken

Despite Kraken's 4-2 win over Flames, Martin Pospisil's physical dominance on the ice was undeniable. He accumulated 17 penalty minutes and had 2 shots on goal and 14 minutes of ice time. Known for his role as the team's enforcer, he actively disrupts opponents and ignites his team with bone-crushing hits.

Earlier in an interview (via NHL.com), he commented on his aggressive playing style.

“I think it makes it a difference,” said Pospisil, “It's what my team needs and that's what I'm going to keep doing. It's part of my game, my identity."

He added:

“I don't really look at how many I'm getting every game, but at the end of the day, I want to win.

“And if that's the way I can help our team do that, I'll do it. Every single night.”

Prior to this game, Since January 1st, Pospisil leads the NHL in hits per 60 minutes among regular skaters, indicating an increased level of physical engagement.