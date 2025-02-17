"That was f***g unreal": Brady Tkachuk elicits raw reaction from referee after Canada vs USA's 3 fights in 9 seconds start at 4 Nations

United States forward Brady Tkachuk elicited a raw reaction from referee Gord Dwyer after the Canada vs. USA game saw three fights break out in just nine seconds at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The first fight erupted just two seconds into the game, featuring Canada's Brandon Hagel and the U.S.'s Matthew Tkachuk. This was closely followed by Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett dropping the gloves in a heated exchange during a face-off.

The action didn't stop there, as just six seconds later, J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko also engaged in a brawl. Referee Gord Dwyer, clearly caught up in the moment, was mic'd up and expressed his reaction to Brady Tkachuk, saying:

"Holy S***, That's f***** unreal."

The early fights set a fierce tone for the game, underscoring the high stakes and emotions of the intense U.S.-Canada rivalry. The matchup, held at Montreal's Bell Centre, was charged with intensity, especially as the American anthem was met with loud boos from the home crowd.

The United States ultimately came out on top, beating Canada 3-1 and punching their ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off final. The U.S. will be up against Sweden in the final round-robin game at TD Garden on Saturday.

On the other hand, Canada will be up against Finland in a must-win game to book their spot in the final. The 4 Nations Face-Off final is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at TD Garden.

Brady Tkachuk on Team USA reaching 4 Nations Face-Off final

Brady shared his thoughts about Team USA securing a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final following Saturday's win over Canada.

"It's exciting to guarantee to be in Thursday, but we still have a big one Monday (against Sweden)," U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk said via NHL. "I guess it can be easy to get complacent, but this group I don't even think it's going to get in our mind that we're happy with where we're at."

"I think we know what's at stake here. We know what our goal has been right from the start, and I don't think we're going to stop until we get it."

We could expect a rematch of the intense U.S.-Canada rivalry in the final if Canada beats Finland in regulation on Friday.

