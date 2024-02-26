"That was a fumble" - NHL analyst rues Blues' decision to not extend Alex Pietrangelo

NHL analysts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette delved into the contentious topic of Alex Pietrangelo's departure from the St. Louis Blues, expressing regret over the team's decision not to extend the star defenseman's contract.

Whitney voiced his disbelief in Sunday's episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast and said:

"I can't believe St. Louis didn't re-sign him."

To which Bissonnette concurred, labeling it a "fumble" on the Blues' part:

"That was a fumble."

Whitney continued lauding Pietrangelo's abilities and instrumental contribution to the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup victory.

"The fact that he (Alex Pietrangelo) is gone on to win another Stanley Cup as one of the few true No. 1 defensemen in the league," Whitney said. "Like that guy can do it all."

Reflecting on Pietrangelo's career trajectory, Whitney said:

"Incredible career. Hall of Famer, for sure. And no doubt, like him and Marchand, like the way they've done it for this long, and they keep producing. So Petro isn't slowing down either, man. He's another human breakout like Adam Fox."

Pietrangelo's journey with the Blues began in 2008 when he was selected fourth overall in the NHL entry draft. He swiftly established himself as a cornerstone of the Blues' defense, showcasing his talent and leadership.

However, despite Pietrangelo's standout contributions and desire for stability for his young family, contract negotiations between him and the Blues reached an impasse. The primary sticking point was Pietrangelo's insistence on a full no-movement clause, which Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was unwilling to concede due to his consistent policy against such clauses.

Ultimately, Pietrangelo entered free agency for the first time in his career, leading to his departure from the Blues. On Oct. 12, 2020, he signed a lucrative seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, securing the no-movement clause he sought.

Alex Pietrangelo recently completed his 1,000th game

Alex Pietrangelo celebrated his 1,000th NHL game with an emotional tribute at T-Mobile Arena earlier this month. He was joined by his family and former teammates like Jay Bouwmeester and David Backes.

A heartfelt video tribute featured testimonials from teammates and coach Bruce Cassidy. Pietrangelo, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, said:

"I don't think I get to where I am without my wife and my kids ... and all the teammates and everybody that I've crossed paths with throughout the years."

As a three-time All-Star and gold medalist, Pietrangelo's standout NHL career is undeniable.