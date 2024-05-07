“That would be a goal”- Mitch Marner expresses desires for long-term future with Toronto Maple Leafs

With just one year left on his contract, Toronto Maple Leafs’ playmaker Mitch Marner has expressed his desire to stay longer with the team.

Marner was quoted by NHL.com, saying:

"That would be a goal," Marner said, regarding a long-term extension in Toronto. "I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out."

Mitch Marner’s current deal expires next summer. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Marner signed a six-year contract in 2019, carrying a $10.9 million cap hit.

The 29-year-old's situation could parallel William Nylander’s contract extension this season. Nylander and the Leafs entered the season without an extension in place, eventually getting one midway through the regular season.

Could Nylander’s negotiation be a model for Mitch Marner’s extension? Or could Marner’s contract negotiations resemble those of Auston Matthews? Matthews and the Leafs worked out an extension quietly during the summer, heading into training camp without any distractions.

It’s worth pointing out that Marner has a full no-movement clause (NMC) this year. This means that he must approve any trade the Leafs attempt.

Would the Canadian waive his NMC? That would depend on which team is interested in acquiring him. He may be willing to waive his NMC to play for a contender.

In the meantime, Marner said all the right things at the recent presser. He seems committed to Toronto and its fans. It will be a matter of time before the club and Mitch Marner work out a deal or the club seeks an alternate solution.

Mitch Marner says "going home this early" stinks

During the latest press conference, Marner expressed his feelings regarding the Leafs’ first-round defeat to the Boston Bruins. He said (via NHL.com):

"It (stinks). Regardless, from this year to last year, it’s all the same pain. It’s never fun going home this early. It never gets easier."

Marner’s commitment to winning echoes the sentiments of Rocket Richard winner and Selke nominee Auston Matthews, who said:

"It (stinks) and was killing me to watch."

Matthews’ comments came in light of the illness he battled during the series, only to return in a losing effort. Despite his best efforts in Game 7, Matthews and the Leafs eventually fell short (2-1).

During the press conference, defenseman Morgan Rielly best described the Leafs’ current situation, saying:

"So, how close are we? I don’t know, we will see. It feels both attainable and a ways’ away."

This summer, success for Marner, Matthews, and Rielly seems distant. Perhaps the script will change next season.

In the meantime, fans would wait to see what the future holds for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs.