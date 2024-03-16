"That means Raanta won’t be coming back?" - NHL fans left speculating as Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Spencer Martin

NHL fans were buzzing after the Carolina Hurricanes re-signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a one-year contract extension worth $775,000.

The announcement, shared on X, sparked a flurry of reactions from passionate fans across the league.

One fan exclaimed,

"LETS GOOOO! Bro has been phenomenal in net when we need him to be, super glad he'll stick around for a bit."

Another fan speculated on the implications of Martin's extension, suggesting it might signal the end of Antti Raanta's tenure with the Hurricanes.

"Well Deserved, probably means Raanta won’t be coming back with us next year because he’s an upcoming UFA, which makes me sad for him especially considering how well he was for us when he first joined us but also Martin is much younger than him and will be earning less than Raanta"

Another fan chimed in,

"Kudos to him, he’s earned it"

Meanwhile, amid the discussions about Spencer Martin's contract, one fan couldn't help but look ahead, hinting at their desire for further signings.

"Guentzel next"

The Carolina Hurricanes announced a one-year contract extension worth $775,000 for goaltender Spencer Martin.

Martin has a record of 4-0-1, a 1.97 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage in five games since joining the Hurricanes from the Columbus Blue Jackets in January.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell hails him as an 'excellent addition':

"Spencer has been an excellent addition to our team. He stepped in and played well, and we’re excited to have him for next season."

Before joining Carolina, Martin played 13 games for Columbus this year. While Martin was there, he had a .887 save percentage and a 3.65 goals-against average.

Martin was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, but it wasn't until the 2016–17 season that he played three games with the team. Martin also played 35 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2021–22 before being claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets.

Overall, Martin barely hangs below a .900 save percentage for his career total. He has a solid .889 save percentage, which is above average and a 3.47 goals-against average in 56 NHL games.