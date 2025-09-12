  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • "That place is going to be so loud": NHL fans react as Marc-Andre Fleury signs PTO to retire with Penguins, set to play one last preseason game

"That place is going to be so loud": NHL fans react as Marc-Andre Fleury signs PTO to retire with Penguins, set to play one last preseason game

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:58 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL fans celebrate Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to Penguins for final preseason game (Source: Imagn)

Marc-Andre Fleury is heading back to the team where his NHL journey started. The 40-year-old goalie has signed a professional tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins and will appear in one last preseason game before retiring.

Ad

Fleury has spent 21 NHL seasons with Pittsburgh, Vegas, and Minnesota. He was picked first overall by the Penguins in the 2003 draft. Throughout his career, he has played 1,051 games, earned 575 wins, and recorded 76 shutouts. In his last season with Minnesota, he finished with 14 wins, 9 losses, and 1 overtime loss, posting a 2.94 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout.

Fleury is scheduled to practice with the Penguins on Friday, September 26, and play against Columbus on Saturday, September 27, at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins posted a short video on X with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Welcome home, Flower. The black and gold missed you 🖤💛"
Ad

After the post, fans shared their excitement and admiration for Fleury’s career.

"Retiring a penguin that place is going to be so loud," a fan said.
Ad
"It should have always been this way! Bienvenue monsieur!🐧☀️🐧," another fan commented.
Ad
"YELLOW PADS ONE LAST TIME. MERCI BEAUCOUP FLOWER," one user commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Homecoming never looked this legendary," a fan said.
"Hopefully he will be the 4th player to retire the number along with Briere, Lemieux and Jagr," another fan compared Fleury to Penguins legends like Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.
Ad
"Coming from a CBJ fan, this is absolutely awesome. Good stuff Penguins," a fan tweeted.

Marc-Andre Fleury thinks his career went by “so quick”

Marc-Andre Fleury spoke after the Minnesota Wild’s playoff loss in May. The 40-year-old goalie said goodbye to the League after 21 seasons. He has won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

"I don’t know, still a little unbelievable that it’s over. Twenty years went by so quick, right?" Fleury said, via NHL.com.
Ad

He noted that it was sad to face retirement.

"It’s like, you know it’s coming, right?" Fleury said. "I knew it’s coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real."

Marc-Andre Fleury was most proud of earning the respect of his teammates. Now, he will get to retire in the presence of his Cup pals, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications