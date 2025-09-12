"That place is going to be so loud": NHL fans react as Marc-Andre Fleury signs PTO to retire with Penguins, set to play one last preseason game

Marc-Andre Fleury is heading back to the team where his NHL journey started. The 40-year-old goalie has signed a professional tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins and will appear in one last preseason game before retiring.Fleury has spent 21 NHL seasons with Pittsburgh, Vegas, and Minnesota. He was picked first overall by the Penguins in the 2003 draft. Throughout his career, he has played 1,051 games, earned 575 wins, and recorded 76 shutouts. In his last season with Minnesota, he finished with 14 wins, 9 losses, and 1 overtime loss, posting a 2.94 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout.Fleury is scheduled to practice with the Penguins on Friday, September 26, and play against Columbus on Saturday, September 27, at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins posted a short video on X with the caption:&quot;Welcome home, Flower. The black and gold missed you 🖤💛&quot;After the post, fans shared their excitement and admiration for Fleury’s career.&quot;Retiring a penguin that place is going to be so loud,&quot; a fan said.Mike @Coach_Mike_RiLINK@penguins Retiring a penguin that place is going to be so loud&quot;It should have always been this way! Bienvenue monsieur!🐧☀️🐧,&quot; another fan commented.Danielle @realDanielleMLINK@penguins It should have always been this way! Bienvenue monsieur!🐧☀️🐧&quot;YELLOW PADS ONE LAST TIME. MERCI BEAUCOUP FLOWER,&quot; one user commented.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Homecoming never looked this legendary,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Hopefully he will be the 4th player to retire the number along with Briere, Lemieux and Jagr,&quot; another fan compared Fleury to Penguins legends like Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.&quot;Coming from a CBJ fan, this is absolutely awesome. Good stuff Penguins,&quot; a fan tweeted.Marc-Andre Fleury thinks his career went by “so quick”Marc-Andre Fleury spoke after the Minnesota Wild’s playoff loss in May. The 40-year-old goalie said goodbye to the League after 21 seasons. He has won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins.&quot;I don’t know, still a little unbelievable that it’s over. Twenty years went by so quick, right?&quot; Fleury said, via NHL.com.He noted that it was sad to face retirement.&quot;It’s like, you know it’s coming, right?&quot; Fleury said. &quot;I knew it’s coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real.&quot;Marc-Andre Fleury was most proud of earning the respect of his teammates. Now, he will get to retire in the presence of his Cup pals, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.