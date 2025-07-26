  • home icon
  • "That's your $9.25 million d-man": NHL X rips into Darnell Nurse for messing up skating drill during practice with Connor McDavid

"That's your $9.25 million d-man": NHL X rips into Darnell Nurse for messing up skating drill during practice with Connor McDavid

By ARJUN B
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Fans rip into Darnell Nurse for messing up skating drill during practice with Connor McDavid - Source: Imagn

Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse were spotted working on their skills during a practice session in Newmarket.

McDavid went first, flawlessly weaving through the skating drill with his signature precision and speed. Then it was Nurse’s turn, who stumbled on his very first attempt, drawing the ire of the fans.

Spotting the fumble, fans on social media didn’t hold back their criticism of Nurse’s slip-up, especially given his $9.25 million cap hit.

One fan sarcastically commented,

“That’s your 9.25 million dollar d man that oilers can’t find a partner to play with. 97 bff is losing his chance at getting a cup. Thats the absolute truth."

Another fan wrote,

"Not me thinking the obstacles were nurse in this video. Then nurse actually showed up"
Here are some more fan reactions:

"McDavid good on this drill. Needs a one-timer shooting drill. Nurse needs all the drills." one fan wrote.
"Connor McDavid has no one to blame but himself if he never wins a Stanley Cup, because he continues to drag Darnell Nurse along." another fan wrote.
"I couldn’t tell if Nurse was the second player or the apparatus McJesus was stick-handling around." a user commented.
"Yeah he’s gonna need a nurse for his burns considering how cooked he is, ppl call him the best player in the NHL or smt along those lines, still no cup" another user wrote.

Darnell Nurse is heading into the fourth season of his eight-year, $74 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Darnell Nurse's cryptic meme sparks speculation after reported trade talks

Earlier this month, Nurse raised eyebrows among fans with a cryptic Instagram story featuring the "why you always lying" meme. This came after reports that the Oilers had approached Nurse about waiving his no-movement clause, which he ultimately declined.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers had reached out to several players with no-trade clauses to gauge their willingness to be moved. Friedman also noted that Nurse "doesn't think he wants to go anywhere" at this time.

The confusion stems from Nurse's puzzling post, which some believe may be the defenseman's way of implying that Friedman's account is inaccurate. However, there is no official statement from Nurse or the Oilers yet.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
