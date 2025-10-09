"That's where he belongs": Michael McLeod's KHL contract sparks fans outrage

  • home icon
By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:39 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn
Michael McLeod bids goodbye to the NHL for now (Source: Imagn)

After being acquitted of all charges related to the 2018 Canadian Junior Hockey sexual assault incident, there was a minor bid from Michael McLeod to find takers in the NHL. Unfortunately, that hasn't worked out for the forward as he heads to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia for three years.

After interest from the Carolina Hurricanes, Michael McLeod signed a deal with the Avangard Omsk. After his initial NHL spell with the New Jersey Devils came to an end because of the trial, the 27-year-old spent most of the 2024-25 season with Omsk.

McLeod's contract renewal sparked fan resentment, as they took to X to voice their displeasure. Here are a few reactions:

"LMAOOOOO that’s where he belongs," a fan wrote.
"Good riddance, next step Siberia," a fan said.
"Yup, away from the NHL," another fan said.
"The others should join him as well," a fan said about the fellow accused.
"I don’t think he should be allowed to play in a professional league period but at least he’s not in the NHL," a fan opined.
"Not supporting the KHL anymore," another fan said.
There is still a negative perception about the five players, McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton, despite their acquittal. The league has kept them suspended till December 1, although they are eligible to sign contracts with the clubs as unrestricted free agents from October 15.

McLeod was picked No. 12 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft. He never reached the highs of a first-round pick, being relegated to a bottom-six option. In 287 games, he scored 85 points for the Devils, the final 19 coming in the 2023-24 season before his trial began.

Carter Hart expected to ink two-year deal with Vegas Golden Knights despite petitions

Petitions against Michael McLeod signing in the NHL could have changed the Carolina Hurricanes' minds. An online petition, signed by 1,775 supporters, was sent as an open letter to the front office of the Hurricanes to forego the signing of the forward.

A similar petition has been floated around by Vegas fans for the signing of Carter Hart, and it currently stands at 1,616 signatures. The Hurricanes, alongside the Utah Mammoth, had shown interest in the goalie; however, multiple reports suggest that he will ink a deal with the Golden Knights if they do not change their perception.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
