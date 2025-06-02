"That's my captain" "Hischier robbed": NHL fans react as Panthers' Aleksander Barkov bags his third career Selke Trophy

For the third time in his NHL career, Florida Panthers superstar Aleksander Barkov has won the Selke Trophy.

The award is given to the forward who demonstrates the most defensive skill and ability around the league. Barkov, his Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart, and Lightning center Anthony Cirelli were the three finalists for the honor.

The Panthers' captain received the vast majority of first-place votes, earning 1,363 total points, while Reinhart earned 837, and Cirelli came in at 828. It's the second consecutive year that Barkov has won the Selke and the third time in the last five years overall.

Trending

NHL fans have started reacting to the news on Monday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter).

"YAAAAYYYY that's my captain," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Hischier robbed," one fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Remember when they tried comparing Matthews to this guy?" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

More fan reaction continues to pour in on X.

"Congrats on squeaking out being a plus player Barkov! Certainly no bias here," one fan wrote on X.

"What’s the purpose of the NHL Awards night, when the league announce winners prior to event. Haha," another fan wrote on X.

"OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN," added one last fan.

Barkov finished the 2024-25 regular season with 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in 67 games with a +1 rating, while averaging 20:15 minutes of ice time per game.

Aleksander Barkov didn't stop at the Selke

The Selke Trophy wasn't the only award Aleksander Barkov won on Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old also took home the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the first time in his career. Sportsnet shared the news on X with a description of the award.

"Aleksander Barkov has been awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the player who shows outstanding leadership and makes a significant humanitarian impact in his community," Sportsnet wrote.

Expand Tweet

Barkov just continues to add to his trophy case and still has the opportunity to win the most important of them all in the coming weeks.

He and the Panthers begin their quest for back-to-back Stanley Cups in Game 1 of the finals against the Oilers on Wednesday in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT at Rogers Place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama