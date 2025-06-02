  • home icon
  • "That's my captain" "Hischier robbed": NHL fans react as Panthers' Aleksander Barkov bags his third career Selke Trophy

"That's my captain" "Hischier robbed": NHL fans react as Panthers' Aleksander Barkov bags his third career Selke Trophy

By Jackson Weber
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:08 GMT
For the third time in his NHL career, Florida Panthers superstar Aleksander Barkov has won the Selke Trophy.

The award is given to the forward who demonstrates the most defensive skill and ability around the league. Barkov, his Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart, and Lightning center Anthony Cirelli were the three finalists for the honor.

The Panthers' captain received the vast majority of first-place votes, earning 1,363 total points, while Reinhart earned 837, and Cirelli came in at 828. It's the second consecutive year that Barkov has won the Selke and the third time in the last five years overall.

NHL fans have started reacting to the news on Monday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter).

"YAAAAYYYY that's my captain," one fan wrote.
"Hischier robbed," one fan added.
"Remember when they tried comparing Matthews to this guy?" another fan wrote.

More fan reaction continues to pour in on X.

"Congrats on squeaking out being a plus player Barkov! Certainly no bias here," one fan wrote on X.
"What’s the purpose of the NHL Awards night, when the league announce winners prior to event. Haha," another fan wrote on X.
"OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN," added one last fan.

Barkov finished the 2024-25 regular season with 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in 67 games with a +1 rating, while averaging 20:15 minutes of ice time per game.

Aleksander Barkov didn't stop at the Selke

The Selke Trophy wasn't the only award Aleksander Barkov won on Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old also took home the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the first time in his career. Sportsnet shared the news on X with a description of the award.

"Aleksander Barkov has been awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the player who shows outstanding leadership and makes a significant humanitarian impact in his community," Sportsnet wrote.

Barkov just continues to add to his trophy case and still has the opportunity to win the most important of them all in the coming weeks.

He and the Panthers begin their quest for back-to-back Stanley Cups in Game 1 of the finals against the Oilers on Wednesday in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT at Rogers Place.

