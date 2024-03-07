"That’s your D-man upgrade?" - NHL fans left divided as Toronto Maple Leafs pull off surprise Joel Edmundson trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a significant move by acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the deal involves a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder heading to the Capitals.

Washington will also retain 50 percent of Edmundson's cap hit, making this trade work for both teams.

Expand Tweet

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, with Elliotte Friedman sharing the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the unexpected trade. Some took a humorous approach, expressing their surprise and skepticism:

"Lmaooooooo. That’s your D man upgrade TOR????"

Expand Tweet

Others seemed less convinced about the impact of the trade, suggesting that the move may not align with the expectations of the fanbase:

Expand Tweet

On the flip side, some supporters saw the trade as a positive move for the Maple Leafs:

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions to the trade:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs secure Joel Edmundson as trade deadline looms

Joel Edmundson makes for an interesting move by the Toronto Maple Leafs after being traded from the Washington Capitals.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5, Edmundson is in the final year of a four-year, $14 million contract. Set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, this trade represents a strategic move by the Maple Leafs, who are in win-now mode.

This season, Edmundson has contributed a goal and six points in 44 games and the Leafs will be hoping to get more out of him.

The standout achievement in Edmundson's career came in 2019. He played a pivotal role in the St. Louis Blues' historic Stanley Cup victory, contributing a goal and seven points in 22 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs will be hoping he can work similar magic in Toronto, with the Leafs not having won the Stanley Cup since the 1966-97 season. It will be interesting to see if Joel Edmundson can help the Leafs end their drought, but fans certainly aren't convinced.