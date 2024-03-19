"That's daylight robbery": Social media reacts to "criminal" $7.99 pricing for fries at Vancouver Canucks' Rogers Arena

NHL fans on social media were livid when they found out that a fan was hit with an almost $8 bill for fries at Rogers Arena while attending a Vancouver Canucks game.

There is no denying that food prices at sports events can be on the high side, but the steep prices at Rogers Arena in Vancouver have caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts.

A woman attended a Vancouver Canucks game against the Washington Capitals on March 16 at Rogers Arena, where the home team lost 2-1. Following the game, she made a post on X/Twitter that has since gone viral. She shared that she had to pay $7.99 plus tax for merely fifteen "saddest bunch of fries":

"I know that being at Rogers Arena I’m in the land of overpriced food but this is the saddest bunch of fries for $7.99 plus tax," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

When fans learned about the post on X, they were outraged by the "criminal" prices of fries at Rogers Arena and rallied in solidarity with the lady.

Reacting to the post, one tweeted:

"That’s daylight robbery."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"That is actually criminal lmao wtf."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks

Washington Capitals v Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks, on Saturday, hosted the Washington Capitals at Rogers Arena and lost 1-2.

Brock Boeser scored the opening goal to put the Vancouver Canucks up 1-0 at 1:11 of the first period after converting a deflecting pass off Quinn Hughes from just above the crease. This was the only goal the hosts managed to score in the entire game.

At 6:01 of the second period, Tom Wilson tied it for the Capitals. Just over a minute later, Alex Ovechkin scored his 841st career goal to help the Capitals edge past the Canucks 2-1.

Ovechkin also scored twice in the Caps' 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday. With back-to-back wins, the Capitals also snapped the second spot from the Detroit Red Wings in the East wild card.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are atop the Pacific Division with 92 and next face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.