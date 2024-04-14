"That's a different kind of Cup chase": NHL fans react as PK Subban avoids touching Stanley cup due to superstitious belief

During a recent ESPN broadcast, NHL star PK Subban caught the attention of fans with his unique approach to the Stanley Cup. As Subban engaged in a discussion about the Cup's history, he notably refrained from touching the trophy, citing his superstitious beliefs.

The act sparked a playful exchange between Subban and fellow host Mark Messier, highlighting the deep-rooted traditions and reverence associated with hockey's most prestigious award.

Subban's interaction with the Stanley Cup began innocently enough, as he perused the names engraved on it. However, instead of laying his hands on the trophy, he opted to maintain a distance.

The subtle gesture did not go unnoticed, especially when Messier playfully urged Subban to break the superstition, reminding him that, as a retired player, such beliefs no longer applied.

Despite Messier's encouragement, Subban remained steadfast in his decision, choosing not to touch the Cup. Subban's playful banter with Messier continued, as the latter pursued him with the Stanley Cup, playfully insisting that Subban touch it.

Subban further fueled the playful exchange by sharing a clip of the broadcast on social media, where he humorously compared himself with Messier:

"He might have me in the cups category. … but I'm def better looking 🤷🏿‍♂️ Agreed?"

Fans soon joined the discussion on X, and some shared their opinions on PK Subban's superstition.

"I respect that! I had a chance to touch it a few years ago I said NO… Even as a fan I won’t until the Flyers win in my lifetime or I won’t ever and that’s okay too. Much respect for PK here." One fan praised PK Subban's decision

"PK is an international treasure. Love you and Mess together on the panel!" Another fan admired Subban

"Gotta love PK and Messier" one fan said

Some shared their own opinions, whileothers asked for further details of the humorous chase game between PK Subban and Messier.

"That and a nickel gets you a slew foot on Blais" a fan said

"Did the keeper of the cup have an aneurysm watching Mess chase you around with it?" one fan questioned

"Can your next bit be everyone on the desk has a Stanley mug for their drink, but he has his in the Stanley Cup and drinks from it casually?" One fan requested.

PK Subban's former team Predators ready for WIld Card ticket to playoffs

Roman Josi had a stellar game with two goals and two assists, alongside Tommy Novak's two goals and one assist, leading the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cody Glass and Filip Forsberg also contributed goals, while Juuse Saros making 31 saves. Despite a strong effort from Columbus, including Trey Fix-Wolansky's two goals, Nashville's power play and overall performance secured the win.

The Predators now look ahead to their next game against Pittsburgh, continuing their strong playoff-bound form.